With Love To The World Now Available on App Store

After a delay, With Love to the World is now available on iOS devices, via the App Store.



The With Love to the World App was already available on Google Play.



Users can subscribe to receive the devotions for an annual fee of $24.49.

With Love to the World first launched in 1976, a year before the official formation of the Uniting Church in Australia. It is a quarterly daily devotional guide that provides a reflection on a Bible passage for each day of the year.



With Love to the Word’s editor, Dr Peter Butler previously told Insights that the new app came as the result of reader’s requests.

“Over the past few years, we have become increasingly aware that many people overseas (including expat Australians) would benefit from receiving WLW electronically because the postage system doesn’t always deliver their copy on time,” Dr Butler said.



“We’re also conscious that to be viable, publications need to have an eye to international readerships, as well as to those in Australia.”

“Our writers produce first-rate guides to reading the scriptures, and it is important for us to make these as widely available as possible.”

For more information, visit With Love to the World’s official website.