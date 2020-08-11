With Love To The World Now Available on App Store
After a delay, With Love to the World is now available on iOS devices, via the App Store.
The With Love to the World App was already available on Google Play.
Users can subscribe to receive the devotions for an annual fee of $24.49.
With Love to the World first launched in 1976, a year before the official formation of the Uniting Church in Australia. It is a quarterly daily devotional guide that provides a reflection on a Bible passage for each day of the year.
With Love to the Word’s editor, Dr Peter Butler previously told Insights that the new app came as the result of reader’s requests.
“Over the past few years, we have become increasingly aware that many people overseas (including expat Australians) would benefit from receiving WLW electronically because the postage system doesn’t always deliver their copy on time,” Dr Butler said.
“We’re also conscious that to be viable, publications need to have an eye to international readerships, as well as to those in Australia.”
“Our writers produce first-rate guides to reading the scriptures, and it is important for us to make these as widely available as possible.”
For more information, visit With Love to the World’s official website.
UPCOMING EVENTS
New subjects @ UTC01/07/2020 - 15/10/2020
Pulse | Living Our Faith – New Testament20/07/2020 - 24/08/2020
Safe Ministry Training - Sydney Anglican Diocese - Online03/08/2020 - 19/08/2020
2020 Safe Church Awareness Workshops08/08/2020 - 07/11/2020
Ethical Ministry Foundations | 2-day Course11/08/2020 - 12/08/2020
- See more events
Connect With Us
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.