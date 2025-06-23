It’s Personal, Not Religious – Gen Z’s Quiet Turn Toward Jesus

A growing number of young Americans say they’ve made a personal commitment to Jesus—without going to church, joining a denomination, or even calling themselves “Christian.”

That’s the headline from Barna Group’s new State of the Church 2025 report, which shows a surprising shift in how Gen Z and millennials approach faith. Despite ongoing drops in church attendance, more people—especially younger adults—say they’re turning to Jesus in personal, unconventional ways.

Barna CEO David Kinnaman says the data shows “a renewed interest in Jesus,” led by those under 40.

“Many people have predicted the growing irrelevance of Christianity,” Kinnaman said. “However, this data shows that spiritual trends have a dynamism and can, indeed, change. This is the clearest trend we’ve seen in more than a decade pointing to spiritual renewal—and it’s the first time Barna has recorded such spiritual interest being led by younger generations.”

Barna’s findings show that 66% of U.S. adults now say they’ve made a personal commitment to Jesus—an increase of 12 points since 2021. That translates to nearly 30 million more adults than just four years ago.

Among Gen Z men, that number has risen by 15 points since 2019. For millennials, it’s up 19 points.

Not all of these people identify as Christian. Nearly 30% of those who don’t claim Christianity still say they follow Jesus. For Kinnaman, that’s significant.

“We are seeing interest in Jesus that is growing among those who do not otherwise describe themselves as Christians,” he said. “Many of the new followers of Jesus are not just ‘recycled’ believers.”

It points to a broader trend: young people are curious about Jesus but cautious about institutions. Many say they’re done with traditional religion—but not with faith.

The phrase “spiritual but not religious” used to sound vague or noncommittal. Now, it may better reflect how Gen Z is engaging with belief. They’re not rejecting faith—they’re reshaping it.

“The increase in commitment to Jesus among those under 40 suggests a growing spirituality that is quiet, personal, unconventional and hopeful,” Kinnaman said. “Today’s spiritual openness is unlikely to translate into church affiliation or attendance and may not resemble renewal movements of the past.”

The pandemic played a role in this shift. When normal routines fell apart, space opened up for deeper questions.

“The pandemic undeniably disrupted life for everyone, creating space for existential questions and the pursuit of meaning,” Kinnaman said.

At the same time, spiritual themes have become more visible in pop culture. Series like The Chosen and artists like Forrest Frank have brought Jesus into new spaces. But the interest they spark doesn’t seem to be pushing people into church buildings.

Barna’s Gen Z Vol. 3 report found that over half of U.S. teens—52%—are “very motivated” to learn more about Jesus. Another 25% say they’re at least somewhat interested. Only 20% said they aren’t interested at all.

“Though religious affiliation and church attendance continue to decline, spiritual openness and curiosity are on the rise,” said Kinnaman. “Across every generation, we see an unprecedented desire to grow spiritually, a belief in a spiritual/supernatural dimension, and a belief in God or a higher power.”

For many in Gen Z, belief doesn’t look like it used to. They may not go to church. They may not use religious labels. But they are exploring deep questions—about purpose, justice, identity, and mental health. And they want those questions to matter to their faith.

Kinnaman points out that people today are often a mix of different beliefs and experiences.

“People are often a patchwork of religious beliefs and identities,” he said.

That patchwork doesn’t mean they’re disinterested. It means they’re doing the work of figuring things out for themselves. And more and more of them, it seems, are starting with Jesus.