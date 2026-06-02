Dr Julia Baird to Bring Depth, Curiosity and Grace to One

When people think about keynote speakers for large church gatherings, they often expect someone who will simply inspire or entertain. But the inclusion of Dr Julia Baird at ONE in October signals something broader and more thoughtful. Baird brings the rare ability to move between journalism, spirituality, public life and personal reflection in a way that feels grounded rather than performative.

As an award-winning journalist, broadcaster and author, Julia has spent years exploring the deeper currents shaping Australian society — from politics and gender to loneliness, grief, faith, justice and wonder. Her work across the ABC, The Sydney Morning Herald and international publications has established her as one of Australia’s most respected public commentators.

But what makes her particularly compelling for ONE is not simply her public profile. It is her ability to hold together intellect, vulnerability and spirituality without collapsing into cynicism or easy answers.

Julia’s writing consistently wrestles with questions many churches and communities are already asking: How do we remain human in an anxious and angry world? How do we build communities marked by compassion instead of outrage? What does grace actually look like in public life?

These themes sit naturally alongside the vision of ONE as an event seeking not only to gather people for worship, but also to encourage deeper reflection about discipleship, justice, leadership and connection.

Her bestselling books, including Phosphorescence and Bright Shining: How Grace Changes Everything, explore awe, resilience, hope and moral courage in ways that resonate strongly with both faith communities and wider audiences. Rather than speaking in abstract theological language, Julia often approaches spirituality through lived experience through beauty, suffering, attention, kindness and the search for meaning in ordinary life.

That perspective has the potential to shape the worship and reflective life of the event itself.

In a culture increasingly driven by noise, speed and division, Julia’s work invites people to slow down and notice what sustains them. Her emphasis on awe, wonder and grace complements worship not as performance, but as attentiveness to God, to each other and to the world around us.

She also brings a strong social conscience to the conversation. Baird has spent years reporting on issues including domestic violence within religious communities, the treatment of women in public life and the ethical responsibilities of institutions. Her presence at ONE offers an opportunity for honest engagement with the challenges facing both society and the church, while still holding onto hope and possibility.

Importantly, Julia is not someone who approaches faith from a distance. Her work frequently engages spirituality, doubt, grace and belief with honesty and intellectual depth. That makes her particularly well placed to speak into a gathering that includes people from many different backgrounds, generations and experiences of church.

Across the different streams of ONE , Julia’s contribution could help deepen conversations around leadership, justice, wellbeing, spirituality, storytelling and public witness. She speaks equally well to those engaged in ministry, social advocacy, creative practice and community leadership because her work consistently asks how people might live with greater wisdom, courage and humanity.

At a time when many people are weary of polarisation and shallow commentary, Julia Baird offers something quieter but ultimately more substantial: thoughtful engagement with what it means to be fully human, attentive to grace and open to hope.

Visit the ONE website for more information and to register.