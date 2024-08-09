NSW Government announces new Homeless Innovation Fund

The NSW Government has announced an $100 million investment, the Homelessness Innovation Fund.



This new fund comes at a critical time, as the 2024 NSW Street Count revealed a 26 percent increase in rough sleeping over the past year.



The fund will equip homelessness organisations with the tools to develop creative and innovative solutions to the housing crisis. Delivering more effective support to those experiencing homelessness, including the rapidly growing number of women and children fleeing domestic violence .



This announcement is a core part of the $6.6 billion Building Homes for NSW program.

Accredited homelessness services and registered Community Housing Providers (CHPs), or those on the path to accreditation or registration, can apply for the fund. The Homelessness Innovation Fund will formally open mid-September and will remain open until at least June 2025.



“We cannot solve homelessness alone, which is why we’re embracing the skills and lived experience of frontline homelessness services,” Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson said.



“This fund empowers organisations to deliver better services and outcomes for those experiencing homelessness.”



“The Homelessness Innovation Fund will enable us to decrease reliance on hotel and motel accommodations, moving toward new temporary and crisis housing solutions that offer comprehensive support.”

