  • Home
  • Features
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    How do we understand being creative?
  • Reviews
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
  • News
Home
NSW Government announces new Homeless Innovation Fund

NSW Government announces new Homeless Innovation Fund

The NSW Government has announced an $100 million investment, the Homelessness Innovation Fund. 
 
This new fund comes at a critical time, as the 2024 NSW Street Count revealed a 26 percent increase in rough sleeping over the past year. 
 
The fund will equip homelessness organisations with the tools to develop creative and innovative solutions to the housing crisis. Delivering more effective support to those experiencing homelessness, including the rapidly growing number of women and children fleeing domestic violence . 
 
This announcement is a core part of the $6.6 billion Building Homes for NSW program. 

Accredited homelessness services and registered Community Housing Providers (CHPs), or those on the path to accreditation or registration, can apply for the fund. The Homelessness Innovation Fund will formally open mid-September and will remain open until at least June 2025. 

“We cannot solve homelessness alone, which is why we’re embracing the skills and lived experience of frontline homelessness services,” Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson said. 
 
“This fund empowers organisations to deliver better services and outcomes for those experiencing homelessness.” 
 
“The Homelessness Innovation Fund will enable us to decrease reliance on hotel and motel accommodations, moving toward new temporary and crisis housing solutions that offer comprehensive support.” 
 

Share

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Instagram Envelope-open-text Youtube Vimeo

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top