Bono Explores Faith, Music, and Activism in New Documentary

Bono’s faith has long been a driving force behind his music, activism, and public life. Now, he’s sharing that journey in a new documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender, premiering May 30 on Apple TV+. Inspired by his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, the film offers an intimate look at the experiences that have shaped one of rock’s most influential figures.

Directed by Andrew Dominik (Blonde, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford), the documentary brings Bono’s one-man stage show to the screen. It combines live performances of U2’s greatest hits with deeply personal reflections on faith, family, and identity. From his complex relationship with his father to his evolution as an activist, the film reveals a more vulnerable side of the legendary musician.

Bono has never shied away from exploring themes of grace, doubt, and redemption in his work. Songs like I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For and Yahweh reflect a faith that is both personal and searching. In Stories of Surrender, he continues that exploration, examining how his beliefs have influenced both his music and his humanitarian efforts, including co-founding (RED) and the ONE Campaign to fight global poverty.

More than just a concert film, Bono: Stories of Surrender is a reflection on a life shaped by faith—a journey marked by questioning, purpose, and a pursuit of something greater.

Bono: Stories of Surrender premieres May 30 on Apple TV+.