June 2025: Radical Inclusivity, Freedom and Unity

There are celebrations galore in the month of June. Pentecost, Trinity Sunday, and of course the anniversary of the Uniting Church in Australia. The New Testament lectionary readings give us much cause for celebration as well.

Our readings from Acts (16:16-34 and 2:1-21) tell stories of the release of Paul and Silas from prison, and the release of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. These are stories that remind us that the freedom Jesus brings is for all people. Slave and free, young and old, all races, all religions… all people. The periphery characters of Acts 16 paint a fascinating picture of different experiences and responses to a revelation of God’s presence. This female slave and this male jailer both have their livelihoods threatened. Paul and Silas cause the loss of the female slave’s work – and we do not hear anything else about her story. Conversely, Paul and Silas protect the male jailer’s job, and thus his life. He responds with an enthusiastic embracing of faith, and of Jesus’ love.

The gift of the Holy Spirit and the revelation of God through the Spirit is repeatedly emphasised as being for all people. This radical inclusivity is a model for us to follow. As individuals, communities, and as a church, the Holy Spirit is present in and around us. This abiding of God does not need to be feared, but rather welcomed and embraced.

Continuing through the final John readings for the Year, we have further accounts of Jesus’ words, both in prayer and to his disciples, in the period before his death. It may seem strange to go back in chronological time through this Pentecost season, to pre-cross passages. However, we have in these readings (John 17:20-26, 14:8-17, 16:12-15, and 17:1-11) a recurring theme of unity. Jesus reminds us (via his disciples) that Jesus and God are one – and that what Jesus seeks is for all of humanity to also be one, with Jesus, with God, with one another. Why? So that we may know God’s love. What is God’s is Jesus’; And what is Jesus’ is now ours. Jesus calls us to see, know, believe, love and follow, remembering always that God abides in us and we abide in God. There is flow of connection, between the trinity, and we are invited into this eternal and exquisite union.

Our one Luke reading for the month (9:51-62) reminds us that not everyone says yes to this invitation. But for those who do, the Romans readings (8:14-17, 5:1-5) have much to reveal about who we are now, as children of God. Now, as adopted children, we are heirs, and together, we no longer have fear or shame. Instead we have peace, hope, grace, glory. Even in our suffering and afflictions, we can find hope. Why? Because we know God’s love – it is poured out into our hearts.

Galatians (3:23-29 and 5:1,13-25) too reminds us that it is for freedom that Christ has set us free. We were imprisoned but now we are children of God. And as such, we are no longer divided. There is no longer any binary division of religion, race, status, or gender. All are one in Christ. So then, live this way. Love one another. Live lives of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. This is what will flow from living in and with the Holy Spirit.

So then, as we celebrate Pentecost, may we recall that the Spirit is a gift and an invitation for all. How might you say yes to this invitation in your life right now?

As we focus on the Trinity, may we remember the gifts of being invited into the unity of God. As a child of God, how have you experienced God’s love poured into your heart lately?

And, as we celebrate the birth of the Uniting Church on the 22nd, may we hold fast to the heart of Christ that calls us to be one – with God and with one another. How can you, in the context of your community, intentionally grow the love that unites us?

Loving God, may we be one with You and one with one another, as your church, as your children, as your beloved. And may we, living in the Spirit, declare your love for all people, in all we say and do. Amen.

These Lectionary Reflections were prepared by Rev Greer Hudson – Minister at Adamstown Uniting Church