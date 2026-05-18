Greta Gerwig’s Narnia to Hit Cinemas Before Netflix in Major Release Shift

Greta Gerwig’s long-awaited return to the world of The Chronicles of Narnia is officially heading to cinemas before streaming, in what marks a major shift for Netflix’s release strategy.

Netflix confirmed this week that Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew will debut in theatres on February 12, 2027, before arriving on the platform on April 2 following a 45-day exclusive theatrical window. The release marks the first time Netflix has committed to a global wide theatrical rollout of this scale for one of its original films.

Directed and written by Greta Gerwig, the film adapts C.S. Lewis’ 1955 novel The Magician’s Nephew, the origin story of Narnia and a prequel to The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. While previous screen adaptations focused on the Pevensie children, Gerwig’s film explores the creation of Narnia itself and the arrival of the White Witch.

The project has become one of Netflix’s most closely watched productions, not only because of the enduring popularity of Lewis’ fantasy universe, but because it represents a significant evolution in how streaming companies are approaching cinemas. Netflix has traditionally prioritised streaming-first releases, reserving limited theatrical runs largely for awards qualification. This release signals a growing recognition that some films still benefit from the scale and communal experience of theatres.

Industry analysts have pointed to the broad multi-generational appeal of Narnia as a key reason behind the decision. Netflix itself described the franchise as a “rare phenomenon that spans generations and geographies,” positioning the film as a major cinematic event rather than simply another streaming title.

The cast includes Meryl Streep, Daniel Craig, Carey Mulligan and Emma Mackey, alongside newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell.

For Gerwig, the film also marks her first directing project since the cultural phenomenon of Barbie, which became both a box office success and a broader cultural talking point. Her involvement has helped generate considerable anticipation among both film audiences and longtime readers of Lewis’ work.

The announcement will likely reignite conversation among Christian audiences as well. Lewis’ Narnia stories have long occupied a unique space in popular culture — fantasy adventures layered with theological symbolism, moral imagination and spiritual themes. Whether Gerwig leans heavily into those elements or reshapes the material for contemporary audiences remains to be seen, but the decision to begin with The Magician’s Nephew suggests a desire to revisit the mythology of Narnia from its foundations.

The release also arrives at a time when cinemas continue searching for large-scale event films capable of drawing audiences back consistently after years of disruption across the entertainment industry. For theatre chains, the move has been welcomed as a sign that streaming companies may be reconsidering the value of traditional theatrical releases.