The Good Shepherd – A reflection on Psalm 23 and John 10:1-10

This week, Rev. Dr Peter Walker reflects on the Lectionary passages Psalm 23 and John 10:1-10 for Sunday 3 May in his sermon The Good Shepherd.

Rev. Dr Walker reflects on the rich images of the Good Shepherd and his flock in these texts. He asks what it really means to follow a Shepherd Lord for us today. It was the Shepherd’s vocation to brave danger for his precious flock and in the same way Jesus reminds us — post Easter — of what that sacrifice actually means for us.

Let’s challenge our comfortable images of Christ and reflect on what it means to follow Christ.