Evangelical Report Calls for Ethics to Guide Artificial Intelligence

The Swiss Evangelical Alliance has released a 78-page report urging Christians to play an active role in shaping how artificial intelligence is used. The report warns that AI could be misused if left unchecked, but says it also holds great promise when guided by clear ethical standards.

The paper, put together by a team of seven people — including theologians, software engineers, computer scientists, a business consultant, and a futurist — argues that Christians shouldn’t fear AI or turn away from it. Instead, they should help set boundaries that make sure AI serves people rather than harming them.

Among the group’s key concerns is the risk of AI spreading misinformation, deepening inequality, and eroding human dignity. They point to real-world examples where AI is already being used to manipulate public opinion or replace human jobs without proper safeguards.

But the authors also see a lot of potential for AI to do good. For example, AI could help doctors diagnose diseases earlier, support people with disabilities, or make education more accessible. What matters most, they say, is that AI systems are designed and used with values like honesty, integrity, and charity at their core.

The report also says churches and Christian organisations should lead by example. That might mean using AI tools in ways that are transparent and fair, asking tough questions about data privacy, and pushing back against uses of AI that exploit or harm vulnerable groups.

And rather than viewing AI as just a technical challenge, the report argues it’s a moral and spiritual one, too. Technology shapes how people see themselves and each other — so it should reflect a vision of human dignity and care for others.

The authors call on Christians to get involved in public debates, join conversations in workplaces and schools, and think carefully about how their own choices shape the future of AI. By doing so, they hope Christians can help ensure AI is used to build up society rather than break it down.