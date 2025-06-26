Home
James Gunn Faces Backlash Over Superman’s Immigrant Narrative

Director James Gunn’s upcoming film Superman, set to release on July 11, 2025, has ignited controversy among conservative circles, particularly supporters of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. The contention arises from Gunn’s portrayal of Superman as an immigrant, a perspective he defends as central to the character’s identity.

In a recent interview with The Times, Gunn emphasized that Superman’s story is fundamentally about “basic human kindness” and reflects the pro-immigrant narrative of America. He acknowledged that some individuals might take offense to this portrayal but dismissed the criticism.

Gunn elaborated on his vision, describing Superman as “an immigrant that came from other places and populated the country,” aligning the character’s journey with the broader American experience. He aims to present a version of Superman that embodies hope and kindness, qualities he believes are essential in today’s divisive climate.

The film features David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Gunn’s approach seeks to resonate with audiences by highlighting the hero’s moral compass and optimistic worldview.

While some critics argue that the film’s themes are politically charged, Gunn maintains that his intention is to inspire viewers toward empathy and understanding. He asserts that Superman is a story for everyone, aiming to unite rather than divide.

Superman is scheduled to debut in theaters worldwide on July 11, 2025.

