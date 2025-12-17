Do Not Be Afraid: Choosing Courage in an Unsettled World

Fear rarely announces itself.

It shows up quietly. In a spike of anxiety on public transport. In hesitation before walking into crowded places. In the way bad news stays with us longer than it used to. For many Australians, the tragedy at Bondi Junction unsettled more than a sense of safety. It disrupted everyday routines and left a shared question hanging in the air. How do we keep living when the world feels unpredictable?

In moments like these, fear makes sense. It is a response to loss, shock and uncertainty. But fear also shapes what comes next. If we are not careful, it narrows how we see the world and how we see one another.

That is why a simple and recurring message matters so much in times like this. Do not be afraid.

Not as denial. Not as empty reassurance. But as a reminder that fear does not have to decide how we live.

Across cultures and generations, these words or something close to them appear whenever people face change or disruption. They are not spoken to people who feel ready or confident. They are offered to people who are already afraid.

Fear is not only about danger. It is about vulnerability. It appears when control slips away and certainty collapses. That is why events like this do not just make headlines. They change how we move through everyday life.

Fear often pushes us to pull back. To disconnect. To assume the worst.

But what we saw after the Bondi tragedy told a different story.

People helped strangers. Emergency workers ran toward danger. Communities gathered across cultures and beliefs to grieve together. In a moment where fear could have hardened hearts, many chose care instead.

That response did not happen by accident. It was a reminder that courage rarely looks dramatic. Most of the time, it looks human.

Courage is staying present when things feel uncomfortable. It is choosing connection when isolation feels easier. And often, it is something we find together.

We see this same pattern in other moments of crisis. After bushfires and floods, communities step in long before systems catch up. During the pandemic, people checked on neighbours, volunteered and adapted quickly to protect others. Around the world, Gen Z continues to show up, speaking out on issues like climate change, inequality and justice, refusing to accept that things cannot be different.

These responses matter because they challenge a powerful idea that fear makes us powerless.

It does not. Unless we let it.

Fear becomes paralysing when it convinces us that nothing we do will make a difference. What counters that is active hope.

Active hope is not about pretending everything will be fine. It is about choosing to act anyway. It asks a simple and grounded question. What can I do right now with what I have?

Sometimes that action is public. Marching, organising, speaking up. Other times it is quieter. Checking in on a friend. Challenging a harmful comment. Supporting a cause. Staying informed instead of switching off.

Active hope also matters when change feels personal.

Many people, particularly younger generations, are navigating a world shaped by instability. Rising costs, climate anxiety, fractured politics and constant digital noise make it hard to feel grounded. Decisions about work, identity and belonging often come with more questions than answers.

In that space, fear can easily dress itself up as realism. Why try. Why change. Why risk disappointment.

But growth rarely happens without discomfort. Whether it is rethinking old systems, shifting priorities or choosing new ways of living together, change almost always feels unsettling before it feels right.

The question is not whether fear shows up. It will. The question is whether fear gets the final say.

Do not be afraid is not about being fearless. It is about refusing to let fear shrink our sense of responsibility to one another. It is about staying engaged even when clarity is missing.

This message reaches far beyond any one tradition. It shows up wherever people choose dignity over division, compassion over indifference and action over apathy.

At the heart of the Christmas story, and at the heart of every story of change, is the same truth: new beginnings do not arrive with certainty. They arrive with risk. With vulnerability. With the decision to move forward anyway.

That is why this message is not limited to one season. It is a year-round call.

In a world that delivers bad news in real time, fear will always find a way in. But so will courage, if we choose it.

We can retreat. Or we can reach out.

We can let fear make us smaller. Or we can let it deepen our care for one another.

Do not be afraid is not a command. It is an invitation. To stay human. To stay connected. And to choose hope, again and again, even when the future feels uncertain.

In the shadow of the Bondi attacks, we are reminded that fear may enter our shared spaces, but it does not have to define them. Violence may disrupt the ordinary rhythms of life, but it does not get to decide who we become in response.

What does endure is how we show up for one another. In grief, in shock and in vulnerability, we are still capable of compassion, solidarity and courage.

Because courage is not the absence of fear. It is what we do next.