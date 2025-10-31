November: Seeing and Being Seen 

November 2, Proper 26

Readings: Habakkuk 1:1-4; 2:1-4 and Psalm 119:137-144, Isaiah 1:10-18 and Psalm 32:1-7, 2 Thessalonians 1:1-4, 11-12, Luke 19:1-10

Many of the readings set for this week revolve around how we might respond to sin, evil, violence and injustice. Following Habakkuk, we might ‘stand at the watch post and station ourselves on the rampart’, holding firm against the waves of strife and contention. Or, if we listen to Isaiah, we will turn away from self-serving empty rituals and festivals, from the sweet smells of nothingness, towards a ‘cleaner’ life devoted to ‘doing good, seeking justice, rescuing the oppressed, defending the orphan and pleading for the widow’. When we come to the story of Zacchaeus, the Godly ethic of doing good emerges directly from a meeting with Jesus. Zacchaeus is drawn to Jesus and climbs a tree to catch a glimpse of the Lord. Yet as he seeks for Jesus, Jesus sees Zacchaeus. And his life is changed.

It can be tempting for Christians to jump straight to ethics and politics without paying enough attention to moments of seeing and being seen. Of recognising Christ and then having our shame and sinfulness transformed by being noticed by God. May there be room in our lives for seeing and being seen, so that our actions grow out of the joy and grace that God blesses all the beloved with.

November 9, Proper 27

Readings: Haggai 1:15b-2:9 and Psalm 145:1-5, 17-21 or Psalm 98, Job 19:23-27a and Psalm 17:1-9, 2 Thessalonians 2:1-5, 13-17, Luke 20:27-38

The reading from Luke 20 is one of the clearest statements in scripture about how God sees time, the universe and everything really. In response to a fairly simplistic “gotcha” question from the Sadducees, Jesus begins to describe “life in that age”, presumably the age of the resurrection that is still yet to come. In that age the regular ordering of life and relationships (specifically marriage) is of a completely different quality to how things are understood in this age. It’s not so much that the current ordering is replaced by something new but, rather, in that age the current ordering ceases to have meaning. Whatever Jesus is saying is confusing and mysterious to the Sadducees and remains so for us today. Yet, in the mystery is also a promise of life and presense. As Jesus goes on, reflecting on Moses and the (burning) bush, he affirms that, in God’s presence, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob are somehow present too. That in this moment time has broken down and all people (and all things) are gathered in God. Or, to put it another way, in God’s presence all life across space and time is somehow present too. Believers in this age have only momentary glimpses of this glory. But the promise of the resurrection is that the marks of time will be no more. That decay, waning, destruction and, most importantly, death will no longer shape reality.

November 16, Proper 28

Readings: Isaiah 65:17-25 and Isaiah 12, Malachi 4:1-2a and Psalm 98, 2 Thessalonians 3:6-13, Luke 21:5-19

When I read the calamitous future described in Luke 21 I can’t help but feeling that this is not a snapshot of some special moment in time but rather a broad and sobering telling of human history in its totality. Has there ever been a time when there were no wars or insurrections? When did kingdoms not rise against kingdoms? When have there not been famines and plagues?

It can be easy for Christians to slip into the trap of reading Jesus’ apocalyptic words in Luke 21 (and elsewhere) from a human and historical perspective. In order somehow to understand and predict (and perhaps avoid) what is to come. It is perfectly reasonable to want to avert calamity, or at least avoid persecution. Yet the key message for believers in this part of the gospel is not about avoiding, but about enduring; about resting in the words of wisdom and trusting in God in the face of hatred and betrayal. Even though the first hearers of Jesus may well have thought that the end of all things was months or at most a few years away, as history continued on the Gospel has helped people of faith to endure. In a time when many of us feel that we have little control over our own future, perhaps resting again in the wisdom of God will help us endure in the days and years to come.

November 23, Reign of Christ – Proper 29

Readings: Jeremiah 23:1-6 and Luke 1:68-79, Jeremiah 23:1-6 and Psalm 46, Colossians 1:11-20, Luke 23:33-43

The final Sunday of the church’s year is often referred to the festival of “Christ the King”. Yet, while the scriptures of the New Testament consistently affirm that Christ is sovereign, what exactly this means is not quite as clear. It is no surprise that the readings for today offer several options.

In Jeremiah 23, the ‘righteous branch of David shall reign as a King’, but he rules like a shepherd caring for sheep. In Luke 1, the promised saviour is much more the ultimate prophet in the traditions of old, calling the people away from sin and showing the glory of God, shining like the dawn’s light. Psalm 46 speaks of refuge and safety, possibly implying that the king will be a strong protector, and in Colossians 1 we see a fully realised incarnation and Jesus is not simply a king, but the ultimate sovereign God present in and around and through all creation. Finally, in Luke 23, we read that our Lord is a broken man, dying on a cross and yet still overflowing with mercy.

It is hard to hold all these images together all at once and in each moment I don’t think we are meant to. However, if we are to proclaim Jesus as sovereign of all creation, let us also remember that he is a king like no other, and he will keep surprising us with his power, grace and love. Not a bad place to finish the year!

November 30, Advent 1

Readings: Isaiah 2:1-5, Psalm 122, Romans 13:11-14, Matthew 24:36-44

It often strikes me as odd that the start of the church year, and the beginning of our preparation for Christmas, usually begins apocalyptically – in this case with the verses from Matthew 24 that speak of “the day and hour no one knows” and reference the destruction of the great flood, the sudden separation of friends and family, and finish with a tale of burglary to bring it all together.

There is a risk that this kind of language will make us fearful; prompting us to hide in our holy huddles and cut ourselves off from any peril that may come. The irony is, however, that hiding away and becoming more focussed on ourselves is the opposite of what Jesus is commanding. “Keep awake!” Stay alert and notice and engage in what is happening in the world. Moreover, taken with the Gospel’s constant refrain not to be afraid (repeated at least 5 times in Matthew), the strange and wonderful verses of Matthew 24 are better read with surprise and wonder, rather than fear. The point for Christians, especially as they prepare for the coming of Christ at Christmas, is not to worry about whether we are “in” or “out” of the promised kingdom of God. But, rather, always to be alert to Christ’s coming into the world and our lives so that we might respond with great hope and joy.

November Lectionary Reflections are based on the Revised Common Lectionary and have been prepared by Rev. Dr Niall McKay, Educator for Lifelong Learning