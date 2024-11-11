What Is Truth? 3 Lessons I Learned From The US Presidential Debate

Over 67 million people tuned in to the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on the 1st October.



This was the first presidential debate since President Joe Biden stepped down from the race for the next term and recommended Vice President Harris for the position. This was a move that garnered the race even more media attention, as Kamala Harris becoming a presidential nominee gives the USA the opportunity to elect their first female president in history, a woman of colour.



As a viewer, the difference between the candidates and how they portrayed truth stuck out to me. Here are three things about truth that I learned from watching…



1. Being prepared and informed brings a natural confidence to substantiated arguments. But confidence without substance draws the strength of an argument away from a foundation of truth, building upon bias and emotion.



John 16: 13 advises: “When the Spirit of truth comes, he will guide you into all the truth, for he will not speak on his own but will speak whatever he hears, and he will declare to you the things that are to come. (NRSV).



2. A relationship to the truth leads to a security in something other than yourself. By researching your points, you can believe in what you share as more than an opinion.



Colossians 2:8 states: “Watch out that no one takes you captive through philosophy and empty deceit, according to human tradition, according to the elemental principles[a] of the world, and not according to Christ.” (NRSV).



3. Finally, integrity of values defends against the abuse of truth. In situations where the truth is being twisted for personal gain, maintaining integrity in values and beliefs provides a comparison between what is solid ground and what isn’t.



1 Corinthians 3:10-11 tells us: “According to the grace of God given to me, like a wise master builder I laid a foundation, and someone else is building on it. Let each builder choose with care how to build on it. For no one can lay any foundation other than the one that has been laid; that foundation is Jesus Christ.” (NRSV).



Having a strong foundation to believe in, is the foundation to truth.

It is worth considering: how do you find truth in a world of confidence over substance? Where do you find yourself building your foundation?

Sarah Watson has completed a Bachelor of Arts, Majoring in Public Relations. This article was written as part of her internship with the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and ACT Communications Team from 2 August – 30 October



