Celebrating 10 Years of Community Impact: Junction 142

On Saturday, 9th November, Junction 142 will celebrate its 10th anniversary—a milestone in its journey of supporting the Katoomba community in the Blue Mountains. An initiative of Leura Uniting Church and the local community, Junction 142 has evolved into a space for essential support and community connection.

The creation of Junction 142

Following the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and ACT sought to repurpose underutilised properties. Katoomba Uniting Church, with a small but dedicated congregation, saw an opportunity to serve the local community. In 2013, Earth Recovery Australia (ERA) partnered with the church, and in 2014 Junction 142 was born at 142 Katoomba Street—a shared hub offering food programs, support services, and more.

Current services at Junction 142

Over the past decade, Junction 142 has expanded to offer a range of services, providing a lifeline to those in need:

Open Table Food Service : In partnership with local organisations, Junction 142 serves hot meals three times a week and distributes food hampers containing essentials, including pantry staples and fresh produce. Since July 2020, over 459 food parcels have been distributed.

: In partnership with local organisations, Junction 142 serves hot meals three times a week and distributes food hampers containing essentials, including pantry staples and fresh produce. Since July 2020, over 459 food parcels have been distributed. Free Shower and Laundry Services : With additional provision of clothing, bedding, and toiletries, this service has recorded 2,926 shower uses, 6,972 laundry cycles, and distributed 5,505 hygiene items since mid-2020.

: With additional provision of clothing, bedding, and toiletries, this service has recorded 2,926 shower uses, 6,972 laundry cycles, and distributed 5,505 hygiene items since mid-2020. Sweet Charity Op Shop : This welcoming store not only offers unique, colorful items but also connects visitors with health and housing services in the area, providing practical support and a friendly face.

: This welcoming store not only offers unique, colorful items but also connects visitors with health and housing services in the area, providing practical support and a friendly face. Village Markets : Open Thursday to Saturday, these markets showcase local artisans specialising in art, crafts, and pre-loved items, while providing a platform for new vendors to share their products with the community.

: Open Thursday to Saturday, these markets showcase local artisans specialising in art, crafts, and pre-loved items, while providing a platform for new vendors to share their products with the community. Community Locker Service : Enabled by a grant from the Katoomba Law Society, this service offers safe storage space for personal belongings.

: Enabled by a grant from the Katoomba Law Society, this service offers safe storage space for personal belongings. Creative Space Hire: The historic 1930s hall at Junction 142 is available for concerts, exhibitions, and screenings, generating support for the centre’s community initiatives.

Despite challenges like the global pandemic, Junction 142 continues to thrive, thanks to the dedication of its volunteers and supporters. It stands as a welcoming space, embodying the mission of the Uniting Church to serve those facing hardship in the community.

The community is invited to join Junction 142’s 10th anniversary celebration on 9th November, from 12-3 pm, at 142 Katoomba Street, Katoomba. To learn more and support the work of Junction 142 visit here.