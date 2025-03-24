April 2025: How Might We Live Out the Resurrection? 

April 6 – Lent 5

Isaiah 43:16-21 Psalm 126 Philippians 3:4b-14 John 12:1-8

It is at this point in Lent when we know we are getting close because Jesus body is being prepared for betrayal and death. The lavish care and grace with which his body is prepared using nard (essential oil) by the disciple Mary is in stark contrast to the otherwise powerful and somewhat deceitful disciple Judas.

Likewise, what might seem like common sense when it comes to discipleship and service in our communities can be thrown out when we are faced with real life that should be put at the foot of the cross.

The hours spent with the dying, in preparation for a baptism, listening to someone’s story, and all the other bits and pieces that make up the care of our communities are all unquantifiable, and yet we pour them out anyway. We are a church of Mary’s, and that is true resistance to the alternative.

April 13 – Palm Sunday

Isaiah 50:4-9a Psalm 118:1-2, Philippians 2:5-11 Luke 19:28-40, 19-29

This feels like a long way from the mountain of prayer and transfiguration. But we enter the week of gardens and mountains and whilst I want to tell of something new, of stirring this witness into a new revelation, I can’t help but look at the world we are in and lament.

When we choose to lay down our cloaks, and lives and celebrate the One who comes in the name of the Lord! The fulfilment of the story, and the coming close to the Passion, we enter Holy Week with the choice that we face every day, but especially this day and this week, will we make the stones cry out, or will we, with creation look for the coming Christ by turning from the kings and shiny neat things of humanity. And how will it change us?

The last throws of lent are upon us, and so is the reminder, if nothing has changed, if you have not searched or pondered, let this week wash your feet, hold you in the holy waiting, the dark hours, draw you like a lost sheep, or a chick out of the brood, for the resurrection is nearly here, what might it resurrect in you?

April 20 – Easter Day

Acts 10:34-43 Psalm 118:1-2, 1 Corinthians 15:19-26 or John 20:1-18 or Isaiah 65:17-25 14-24 Acts 10:34-43 or Luke 24:1-12

Recently young adults gathered for a retreat and this reading was the last from John we were led by into our sharing and proclamation.

Woman, why are you crying? Who is it you are looking for?

Jesus asks in this garden echoing the creation narration we know. And God, Jesus, knows her name and all is reconciled in this Garden.

Her response: I have seen the Lord!

Our young adults wondered: How do we hear God calling us by name? What does this say about God’s love for us? How can the resurrection shape the way we live out our love for God and others? When she turns to him grieving and weeping and she recognises him, her sorrows turn to joy… do we?

He is Risen! (INDEED), friends, and so maybe some of these questions might contribute to your body and communities celebrations. Blessings for this resurrection Sunday.

April 27 – Easter 2

Acts 5:27-32 Psalm 118:14-29 Revelation 1:4-18 John 20:19-31, Psalm 150

How might we live out the resurrection?

We meet fear and good news, and the good news doesn’t erase fear, but ignites hope. Jesus shows up, and they recognise him through the marks, the stripes and hole in his side and they rejoice and one even desires to touch and wonder and Jesus meets him where he was at.

I wonder if we turned away from the doubt of Thomas this time, and wondered alongside him, because the spectrum of fear and doubt, rejoicing and praise is not one or the other, but in this passage and many other experiences are a continuum that can be felt in the same body at the same time. In living out the resurrection we might try and let go of having to control all our emotions and take hold of the breath of peace which is offered.

Rev. James Aaron is the Pulse Young Adult Ministry Facilitator