Beyond the One-Take Gimmick: Adolescence Exposes the Dark Realities of Social Media and Parental Blind Spots

Netflix’s limited series Adolescence has gripped audiences with its unflinching exploration of the modern teenage experience to become one the of most-watched series on the platform, particularly focusing on the pervasive influence of social media and the challenges parents face in understanding their children’s digital lives. Beyond its innovative one-take per episode format, which has seemingly garnered much of the media attention, the series serves as a poignant commentary on the complexities of growing up in the digital age.

The four-part dramatic series delves deeply into how social media platforms have become integral to teenage identity and social interactions. The series portrays the protagonist, 13-year-old Jamie Miller charged with the murder of a girl at his school, then moves through navigating his online interactions that have seemingly shaped his self-worth and what may have led to him taking someone’s life. It’s four episodes focus on Jamie’s arrest and the compelling online evidence through photos and CCTV (another aspect of how our digital lives have changed), through to police investigators visiting Jamie’s school, then following episodes focus on the months after his arrest and investigate his psychology and how his family have navigated the months after his arrest.

Across the four episodes, almost every aspect of online activity is explored from relentless pressures of online interaction and the immense pressure adolescents face to conform to their peers, the dangers cyber-bullying and online echo chambers and adults trying to understand how this could have happened and its aftermath. In Jamie’s case this starkly illustrates how online activity can lead to emotional isolation and a distorted sense of self.

A particularly striking aspect of the series is its depiction of cyberbullying and how online activity is sometimes hiding in plain sight, with adults learning “emoji” coded bullying language first hand and trying to understand what motivates behaviour. Jamie becomes the target of online harassment, with peers using social media to mock and ostracize him. This constant digital scrutiny amplifies the challenges of adolescence, making the traditional struggles of teenage years even more daunting. The series effectively portrays how cyberbullying extends well beyond school grounds.

You can’t really look at online activity without looking at the insidious influence of toxic online communities, such as the “manosphere,” with accounts and influencers who weaponise misogyny. The series illustrates how vulnerable teenagers like Jamie can be drawn into these echo chambers, adopting harmful beliefs that exacerbate feelings of alienation and anger, in the case of the series, toward women. It serves as an ever-present reminder of the dark corners of the internet that can shape young minds in detrimental ways.

Perhaps the over-arching theme of the series would be the challenges parents face in understanding and monitoring their children’s online activities. Jamie’s parents struggle to keep up with the rapidly evolving social media landscape. Their initial ignorance of Jamie’s online interactions and the severity of cyberbullying highlights a common disconnect between generations regarding digital literacy.

Jamie’s father Eddie’s journey throughout the series is particularly poignant. His realisation of the extent to which social media has infiltrated his son’s life and influenced his behaviour is heartbreaking and yet another example for parents that their involvement is crucial not only for monitoring content but also for fostering open dialogues about online experiences and challenges.

Where the series hits the hardest for parents it is in the importance of proactive parenting in the digital age. The series suggests that merely providing children with access to technology without guidance can lead to unintended consequences. It advocates for parents to establish boundaries, encourage critical thinking about online content, and create an environment where children feel comfortable discussing their digital lives without fear of judgment or punishment.

Beyond individual family dynamics, Adolescence raises some critical questions about societal responsibilities in safeguarding the mental health of teenagers and their online activity. While the series only mentions the SnapChat platform briefly in one episode, it underscores the role of technology companies in perpetuating environments where harmful content can thrive, which should lead to greater accountability and measures to protect young users.

In the episode set in Jamie’s school , the chaotic nature of the teachers also not coping with students and their erratic behaviour highlights the need for educational institutions to address the impact of social media on student well-being. It begs the question: Should schools be doing more to incorporate digital literacy and mental health education into curricula, and equipping students with the tools to navigate online spaces responsibly and resiliently?

In response to the issues highlighted in Adolescence, some regions in the UK have initiated educational programs aimed at countering the influence of toxic online cultures and introduced new relationships, health, and sex education guidance to combat misogyny and promote healthy relationships among teenagers.

Apart from the stellar performances in the series, Adolescence serves as a precient reminder of the multifaceted challenges teenagers and their parents face. By portraying the pervasive influence of social media and the complexities of parental involvement, the series encourages viewers to reflect on their roles within the scenarios portrayed in each episode of the series. It underscores the necessity for open communication, digital literacy, and collective societal efforts to support the healthy development of adolescents amidst the ever-evolving digital landscape.