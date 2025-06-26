Vivid, Artful, Imperfect, and Worth Your Time

Review: The Chosen Season 5

The Chosen is back, and this time, it walks straight into the heartbreak and weight of Holy Week. Season 5 doesn’t reinvent the story of Jesus’ final days. But it doesn’t need to. Instead, it slows down and leans in. It gives space to grief, confusion, fear, and hope. You might already know every moment—Palm Sunday, the Last Supper, Judas’ betrayal—but this season invites you to feel them again.

The strength of the show has always been its characters. And here, the cast feels more grounded than ever. Jesus, played by Jonathan Roumie, is still gentle and warm. But now he’s wearier. He knows what’s coming. And so do we. That weight hangs over every scene. The disciples are more fully drawn, too. Their faith is real, but it’s not easy. They’re bold one minute, unsure the next. It’s messy. It feels honest.

What makes Season 5 work isn’t just the emotion. It’s how the show uses stillness. Some of the best scenes are the quiet ones—conversations in back rooms, glances exchanged in passing, moments of doubt and prayer. The writing doesn’t push too hard. It lets the actors carry the weight.

Visually, Season 5 is striking. The Jerusalem sets feel alive—crowded, hot, unpredictable. The triumphal entry into the city is bold, but not overdone. There’s a tension in the air that doesn’t let up. The camera often lingers just long enough to let the viewer feel what’s unsaid.

The show doesn’t shy away from the hard parts of the Gospel. Judas isn’t just a villain; he’s a man with a mission who thinks he’s doing the right thing. Peter wrestles with his pride. Mary, mother of Jesus, carries sorrow in her eyes long before the cross. And Jesus himself is not distant. He laughs, weeps, bleeds, and breaks bread with his friends. He’s divine, yes—but he’s also fully human here.

Some Christian shows can feel like sermons with costumes. The Chosen avoids that. It’s artful but not showy, emotional but not manipulative. It trusts the story of Jesus is already powerful—it just needs to be told with care.

What stands out most is how The Chosen treats faith. It’s not a weapon, and it’s not a slogan. It’s a relationship that gets tested. The disciples argue. They misunderstand Jesus. They ask honest questions. And still, they follow. That’s where the show earns its weight—by showing faith that struggles, not just faith that preaches.

Season 5 covers a lot of ground and ends on a note of deep tension. The cross is coming. And yet, there’s still room for compassion, beauty, and friendship along the way. You know how it ends. But you’ll want to walk the road again.

Since it launched in 2019, The Chosen has drawn a large and loyal audience. The show’s team estimates that around 280 million people have watched it across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and its own app. Viewers have connected with its grounded, culturally aware take on Jesus and his disciples, along with its high production quality. It’s now the most-translated TV show in history, available in over 50 languages. Led by creator Dallas Jenkins, the team has crowdfunded close to $100 million so far, with plans to complete seven full seasons.

You can watch every season of The Chosen with an Amazon Prime subscription. Season 5 is available from July 13 in Australia.