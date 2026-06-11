Pride: From Issue to Blessing

For many Queer (LGBTQIA+) Christians, conversations about sexuality have often begun with questions of legitimacy rather than discipleship; more about inclusion than vocation and more about controversy than blessing.

Both Abram and Matthew encounter a God who is not primarily concerned with defending their existence. Instead, God calls them into relationship, purpose and, participation in a larger story. Perhaps Pride offers an opportunity to reflect on that movement: from “issue to blessing.”

Defending Existence to a Different Conversation

In Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus encounters Matthew sitting at the tax collection station. Before there is any discussion about worthiness, repentance, or respectability, Jesus offers an invitation: “Follow me”.

Jesus chooses tax collectors and sinners, provoking the outrage of religious leaders who are concerned about boundaries, and who belongs. Their question; “Why does your teacher eat with tax collectors and sinners?”, this question reveals an ask about inclusion. Jesus’ response is annoyingly a question “GO and learn what this means, ‘I desire mercy, not sacrifice.’”

The religious leaders are used to and want to discuss categories. In and out. But Jesus wants to discuss mercy. Jesus is building relationships, Jesus crosses boundaries, Jesus chooses the unexpected.

For many Queer folk, this tension feels familiar. So much energy has been spent defending existence, answering objections, responding to theological arguments and proving that there is a place within the Church and heaven for them. But the Gospel has already spoken. God’s primary concern is not whether people meet someone else’s standard, but whether they are willing to respond to the invitation: “Follow me.”

We the church have spoken about sexuality and gender as if they are an issue to be solved, fixed and allowed space; God has already demonstrated grace, before we even get involved.

Some questions that I used to be curious for this month and indeed this exploration have been:

where have I felt required to defend my existence?

what conversations have nurtured life rather than debate?

what different conversations might God be inviting the Church into now?

Vocation

Both Matthew and Abram receive a call that changes the direction of their lives. Neither gets a complete roadmap. Abram is told: Go from your country and your kindred and your father’s house to the land that I will show you. Matthew hears only: Follow me. In both stories vocation begins with trust.

Theologically, vocation is never simply about what we do. It is about who God is calling us to become. This is especially significant for queer Christians. For years, theological discussions have centred almost exclusively on sexuality itself. Yet this is not the sum of a person’s identity. What about the deeper question of vocation?

How is God calling us to serve? To lead, create, pastor, teach, love, witness, worship? The call of God should be larger than any debate about who is in or out. God’s invitation is not merely toward an acceptance but toward participation in God’s mission.

Reflection;

How have I experienced call in my own life?

What gifts for service continue to emerge in my life and community?

How has being queer shaped the way I understand vocation and discipleship?

Blessing

Genesis 12 introduces one of the most important themes in Scripture: I will bless you… so that you will be a blessing. Blessing was never personal. It was relational, it moves outward, it transforms people and communities, and creates, re-creates possibilities.

For much of the church’s history, queer people have often been spoken about in terms of being problems. Yet Genesis invites us to ask; what happens when we begin with blessing? What happens when we ask how Queer people have become a blessing within families, congregations, communities and society?

My last act of service and worship in the Uniting Church before leaving Australia, was to marry two men, who both advocate, are creative, share friendship, contribute to their communities, love animals and provide hope in the way that they love each other. The community who gathered to witness their covenant was a testament to this truth.

Throughout the Church there are countless examples; pastoral care, theological scholarship, prophetic witness, hospitality, grace (upon grace, upon grace), advocacy, creativity, friendship and leadership. The fruits are visible. The blessing is present. The challenge is to receive and notice it, rather than be veiled by the contempt of protecting what we perceive as the old ways, or old days.



Reflection

where have I experienced blessing through community?

how have queer communities become places of grace, resilience, and hope?

in what ways might my own life be a blessing to others?

Beloved

Before Abram becomes the ancestor of nations. Before Matthew becomes a disciple. Before either of them accomplishes anything remarkable. They are called. At the heart of every call story is an invitation to relationship. God’s call emerges from God’s love. God hears the nations calling out from the land, God see’s the woman at the well, God feels the touch at the end of the cloak. The Christian life doesn’t begin with correctness, or usefulness, or achievement… but begins with beloved’ness.

This may be one of the most important truths Pride can proclaim. Our dignity is not earned. Our worth is not granted. Our humanity isn’t dependent upon approval. we are beloved because God first loved us. We know love because God first loved us. Every other things, conversation, act and service flows from here. Vocation, blessing, community all flow from being loved! This should be the embodiment the Church (us all) seek to become.

Reflection

what does it mean for me to hear God call me beloved?

where have I encountered that beloved’ness in God, Church, and Community?

How might I help others experience the same grace?

The stories of Abram and Matthew invite us to move beyond the language of issues and into the language of discipleship. From defending to different conversation. From acceptance to vocation. From controversy to blessing. From proving ourselves to discovering ourselves as beloved and for the church to become “pride”. The question is no longer whether queer people can belong to God’s story. The question is whether the Church is willing to recognise the blessing God has already placed in its midst.

Rev James Baker