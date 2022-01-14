What is mission?

A new course, delivered online next month, will reintroduce participants to what Christian mission is.



Starting on 10 February, ‘Exploring Mission’ will take a look at mission as a concept, along with the underlying theology and baggage that comes with it.

Dr Matt Anslow is UME’s Educator for Lay Ministry, Vital Leadership Pathways.

He described the course as, “an introduction to the theology of Christian mission. We’ve designed it so anyone can take part, regardless of their level of experience or study.”



“That doesn’t mean it’ll be lightweight, though,” Dr Anslow said.



“We’ll be exploring some of the big topics of Christian faith and action, like the kingdom of God, the Gospel, salvation, the church, and evangelism.”



“Some of these things have been given a bad name, for all sorts of reasons. We’ll be looking at the best of Christian thinking on these areas, both inside and outside of the UCA, so that we might grow as disciples, those who participate in God’s mission in the world.”



“Exploring Mission is a partnership between the Vital Leadership team and Mission Enablement Team at UME. We’re really excited to be offering this to our wider church and we hope it’ll inspire renewed vision and passion for mission in all its forms.”

Mission Shaped Ministry: Exploring Mission takes place on Thursday nights 6:30 to 9pm from 10 February to 10 March. The course takes place via Zoom. For registrations and more information, visit UME's website here.