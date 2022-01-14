  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Encanto: A lesson in listening to young prophets
    Encanto: A lesson in listening to young prophets
    Elliot’s Hidden A-Gender
    Elliot’s Hidden A-Gender
    Rainbow Steps and Affirming Congregations
    Rainbow Steps and Affirming Congregations
    Did the Christmas story really happen?
    Did the Christmas story really happen?
  • Reviews
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    A good time to go out
    A good time to go out
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
What is mission?

What is mission?

A new course, delivered online next month, will reintroduce participants to what Christian mission is.

Starting on 10 February, ‘Exploring Mission’ will take a look at mission as a concept, along with the underlying theology and baggage that comes with it.

Dr Matt Anslow is UME’s Educator for Lay Ministry, Vital Leadership Pathways.

He described the course as, “an introduction to the theology of Christian mission. We’ve designed it so anyone can take part, regardless of their  level of experience or study.”

“That doesn’t mean it’ll be lightweight, though,” Dr Anslow said.

“We’ll be exploring some of the big topics of Christian faith and action, like the kingdom of God, the Gospel, salvation, the church, and evangelism.”

“Some of these things have been given a bad name, for all sorts of reasons. We’ll be looking at the best of Christian thinking on these areas, both inside and outside of the UCA, so that we might grow as disciples, those who participate in God’s mission in the world.”

“Exploring Mission is a partnership between the Vital Leadership team and Mission Enablement Team at UME. We’re really excited to be offering this to our wider church and we hope it’ll inspire renewed vision and passion for mission in all its forms.”

Mission Shaped Ministry: Exploring Mission takes place on Thursday nights 6:30 to 9pm from  10 February to 10 March. The course takes place via Zoom. For registrations and more information, visit UME’s website here.  f from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.. over five Thursday evening sessions: 10 February to 10 March 2022.rom 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. over five Thursday evening sessions: 10 February to 10 March 2022.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

Please continue to hold the people of Tonga in pra…
#InsightsMagazine recently shared an article from…
Christmas and New Year is a time to slow down, enj…
Happy New Year NSW & ACT! May you shine the light…
It's a wrap! 📣🎉 Thank you for your support and sha…
What is it going to take for us to recognise we’re…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top