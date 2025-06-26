July 2025: The Ministry Before Us

What does is mean to be a follower of Jesus? How do we live out the mission and ministry of Christ on our lives, and in our churches? I invite you to hold these questions as you explore the lectionary readings for this month.

After our Easter sojourn into the gospel of John, we return again to the gospel of Luke (10:1-11, 16-20, 25-27, 38-42, 11:1-13). These chapters begin with Jesus sending out 72 disciples into mission, with the words, “The harvest is plentiful, but the labourers are few.” (10:2). What follows is an exploration of how we are called to “labour” for Christ. What strikes me is the call to minister to those before us: “Eat what is before you; cure the sick who are there, and say to them, “The kingdom of God has come near to you” ” (10:8-9). When we consider what God is calling us to do in mission and ministry, begin by looking at who is before us. Who is in our midst and what is the need before us? Let us respond to that. Let us minister to the need that is here and now. Let us love our neighbour.

Jesus goes on to open up the question of who is our neighbour, with the well-known parable of the Good Samaritan, calling us to show mercy to not just “our own,” but to all. And so, when we extend God’s grace, and share God’s love with those before us, this is not just the closed circle that the algorithm of life keeps before us in our little bubble. We need to open our eyes to others – not just others like us.

Following this well known parable is the well known account of Mary and Martha. Martha gave her all to labour for Christ. And yet, it is Mary who is praised by Jesus. Here we are reminded that following Jesus is as much about sitting at Christ’s feet, as it is about going and doing. There is a balance of doing and being, neither one is the totality of faithful following.

Finally, in this section of Luke, we are taught to pray. Not just the words to use, but the attitude and approach to prayer that is required: that of perseverance. Ask, seek, knock, Jesus says (11:9). Be like a pestering friend in the middle of the night, or a child supplicating a parent. Don’t stop asking God for what you need. God will respond in love.

This perseverance is also encouraged in the epistle readings this month (Galatians 6:(1-6)7-16, Colossians 1:1-14, 15-28, 2:6-15(16-19)). “Let us not grow weary in doing what is right,” (Gal 6:9). We are encouraged to use whatever opportunity we have to work for good. Again, a reminder to minister where we are. It is reminiscent of St Francis of Assisi’s wisdom: “Preach the gospel at all times, and when necessary, use words.” Wherever you find yourself, whoever you are with, work for Christ, loving others, proclaiming the freedom of Christ, persevering in love and grace.

This is seen even more so in Colossians. This short but meaty letter to the church in Colossae begins with a beautiful prayer, that they (Paul and Timothy) have not ceased praying. They have persevered in their prayer – that the church may continue to walk faithfully with Jesus, bearing fruit, and enduring in Christ. Put simply, they are imploring the church to “continue to walk in Christ” (2:6).

As we journey through the season of Pentecost, we continue to explore how we live out our faith in response to the cross and the empty tomb. What does it mean for us to follow Jesus? What is the mission and ministry Jesus is calling us to in our lives, in this season? How might we sit at the feet of Christ – unceasingly? And, walk faithfully, going and doing the stuff of ministry – unceasingly? And, also, pray with perseverance – unceasingly? This is a way of being that demands our souls, our lives, our all.

God of grace, you invite us to join in your mission and ministry. Help us to say yes, to sit at your feet, to walk with you, to work with you, to see the neighbour before us, and to continue, each day, in your grace and in your love. Amen.

These Lectionary Reflections were prepared by Rev Greer Hudson – Minister at Adamstown Uniting Church