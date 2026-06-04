The fear is not that artificial intelligence will replace God. The deeper concern is that it may replace the slow, difficult and deeply human work of learning how to listen to Him.

A recent article in Christianity Today warned that Christians are in danger of becoming “People of the Chatbot” rather than “People of the Book.” The argument is not anti-technology panic. It is more uncomfortable than that. It suggests that AI may quietly reshape the way Christians think about Scripture itself.

After all, AI can already produce Bible studies, answer theological questions, generate sermons and deliver instant devotionals in seconds. Ask a chatbot about forgiveness, suffering or prayer and it will usually produce something coherent, polished and emotionally reassuring. Sometimes it may even quote Scripture accurately and meaningfully.

And yes, God can still use that.

God has always spoken through imperfect means. He spoke through burning bushes, reluctant prophets and pagan kings. Christians have long believed that the Holy Spirit can work through flawed sermons, random conversations or a verse encountered at exactly the right moment. The issue is not whether AI can occasionally point someone toward truth.

The issue is what kind of disciples we become when convenience replaces formation.

Jeffrey Bilbro’s article draws an important distinction between access and understanding. Modern Christians already struggle with confusing information consumption for spiritual maturity. AI may accelerate that problem dramatically.

There is a difference between searching Scripture and being shaped by Scripture.

That difference matters.

A chatbot can answer almost any biblical question instantly. But Christian discipleship has never primarily been about speed. It has been about transformation. Scripture was not designed to function like a spiritual search engine where believers type in emotional needs and receive personalised inspirational content. The Bible often confronts people before it comforts them. It interrupts assumptions. It challenges desires. It refuses to stay neatly tailored to individual preferences.

AI, by contrast, is built to adapt itself to users.

That may be its greatest spiritual weakness.

The danger is not necessarily false doctrine, although hallucinated verses and theological errors already exist. Users online regularly describe AI inventing Bible references or confidently misrepresenting passages. The larger problem is subtler. AI tends to reinforce the modern instinct that faith exists to serve the self.

Ask a chatbot a difficult theological question and it will usually attempt to satisfy the user. It mirrors language, emotional tone and assumptions. Even when trained on Christian material, it naturally bends toward personalisation. Bilbro argues that this reverses the proper relationship believers should have with Scripture. Instead of people conforming themselves to the Word, the Word becomes reshaped around the person asking the question.

That is spiritually significant.

Christian faith has always involved practices that resist individualism. Christians gather together around shared texts, shared worship and shared interpretation. The church historically understood that reading the Bible was not merely private information gathering. It was communal formation.

That is why generations of Christians memorised Scripture, recited prayers, followed lectionaries and studied together. These practices slowed people down. They forced patience. They cultivated reflection. They formed habits of attention.

AI does the opposite.

It rewards immediacy. It encourages skimming. It reduces complexity into digestible summaries. It trains people to expect instant clarity without wrestling, waiting or contemplation.

But some truths cannot be downloaded quickly because they are not merely intellectual. They are spiritual and relational.

Knowing Psalm 23 exists is not the same as praying it through grief for twenty years.

Reading an AI summary of forgiveness is not the same as painfully learning to forgive someone who betrayed you.

Generating a sermon outline is not the same as sitting with Scripture long enough for it to expose pride, fear or selfishness.

Easy access is not transformative understanding.

This tension is appearing across culture, not just within churches. Researchers are already studying how conversational AI changes trust, memory and emotional dependency. Some studies suggest users increasingly treat AI systems as authoritative simply because they sound confident and conversational. Others warn that emotionally dependent relationships with AI companions may deepen isolation rather than heal it.

Spiritually, that raises difficult questions.

If Christians increasingly outsource prayer, study, counsel and reflection to machines, what habits begin to disappear? What happens to memory when believers no longer internalise Scripture because answers are always one prompt away? What happens to discernment when people stop wrestling deeply with texts and simply ask for summaries?

The early church worried about something similar long before artificial intelligence existed. Even ancient thinkers feared that writing things down might weaken memory and diminish wisdom. Christians responded not by abandoning texts but by developing richer reading practices. Scripture was meant to be heard, memorised, meditated upon and lived.

That remains true now.

None of this means Christians must reject AI outright. Technology can still serve useful purposes. AI may help explain historical context, summarise scholarship or assist people beginning to explore faith. Some believers already use it as a supplementary study aid rather than a replacement for genuine spiritual practice.

But supplementary tools become dangerous when they slowly replace deeper habits.

The church does not need fewer technologies. It needs stronger spiritual disciplines than the technologies shaping everybody else.

Christians have always been formed by what they repeatedly attend to. The question is not whether AI can produce biblical content. It clearly can. The real question is whether Christians still possess the patience to be formed slowly by Scripture itself rather than merely consuming religious information on demand.

Because in the end, the Christian life is not about finding faster answers.

It is about becoming different people.