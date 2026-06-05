Screen Fatigue and the Rise of Authenticity

Scrolling through a phone before sleep has become routine for many young people. So has waking up and checking notifications before getting out of bed. Australian studies show Gen Z spends hours each day on screens, often for work, study, entertainment and connection. At the same time, many young people say they feel exhausted by the pressure and pace of online life.

A recent article from from Relevant highlighted research showing Gen Z averages close to nine hours of screen time a day. The article pointed to a growing concern among young adults who feel trapped between the benefits of digital connection and the damage excessive screen use causes to mental health, sleep and relationships.

Australian data paints a similar picture.

Research from Deloitte Media and Entertainment Consumer Insights in 2025 found Gen Z consumes more than 41 hours of digital entertainment a week. Ipsos iris research from late 2025 reported heavy dependence on smartphones among younger Australians, with usage increasing sharply in a single year. Australian Bureau of Statistics data from 2024 showed Gen Z had the highest daily participation in digital gaming compared to other age groups.

Social media sits at the centre of this pattern. A 2024 survey of Australians aged 15 to 19 found 97 per cent used social media every day. More than a third spent at least three hours daily on social platforms alone. Studies also found many young Australians check their phones within minutes of waking up and again just before sleeping.

The concern is not screen use itself. Phones and online spaces help people learn, organise, create and communicate. Many friendships rely on digital contact. Faith communities stream services, run online groups and stay connected through messaging apps. The issue is balance and what constant connection does to attention, identity and relationships.

Many Gen Z Australians already recognise the problem. Around 70 per cent say social media harms their mental health. Nearly three quarters say they struggle with excessive screen use. A growing number are trying to reduce their time online. McCrindle Research reported strong interest in “digital detox” habits among younger Australians. Some users now limit notifications, delete apps temporarily or take breaks from platforms altogether.

Part of this shift comes from fatigue. For years, social media rewarded polished lives, curated identities and constant self-promotion. Young users grew up surrounded by filtered photos, influencer culture and pressure to appear successful, attractive and productive at all times. Many now reject those expectations.

This is where “cringe culture” enters the conversation.

For years, calling something “cringe” worked as social punishment. It discouraged vulnerability and authenticity. Young people learned to avoid embarrassment online because mistakes spread fast and public judgement followed quickly.

That culture has started to change. Gen Z increasingly embraces awkwardness, sincerity and imperfection. Online trends also show a move toward unfiltered content. Users post imperfect photos, honest reflections and awkward humour without the polished style dominant a decade ago. Many young people now view excessive perfection as exhausting and fake.

This cultural shift matters because it points toward a deeper hunger for honesty and community.

Faith communities have something important to offer here.

Churches often speak about authenticity, belonging and grace, though they do not always model those values well. Young people notice quickly when churches perform perfection while preaching acceptance. They also notice when communities allow honesty, doubt and vulnerability.

Many Gen Z Australians carry loneliness despite constant connection. Online communication keeps people in contact but does not always create meaningful relationships. Orygen and Mission Australia research has explored links between heavy social media use and psychological distress among teenagers. Endless comparison and constant availability leave many feeling isolated rather than connected.

Healthy community requires presence, listening and trust. Those things grow slowly. They rarely fit the speed of social media feeds.

Faith communities offer spaces where people gather without needing to perform an online identity. Shared meals, conversations, volunteering and worship create rhythms different from digital culture. They encourage attention rather than distraction. They remind people they are more than profiles, metrics or content.

Christianity itself often appears “cringe” within popular culture. Public faith carries social risk, especially among younger Australians wary of institutional hypocrisy or moral judgement. Yet Christianity also centres on humility, weakness and vulnerability. Jesus spent time with outsiders, failed people and those rejected by polite society. The Gospel does not present polished perfection. It presents grace offered to ordinary people.

That message cuts against the logic of online performance.

The pressure to present a flawless life creates anxiety because nobody lives that way. Gen Z increasingly sees through those performances. The current appetite for authenticity reflects frustration with constant branding and self-curation.

Churches do not solve this by trying harder to appear trendy online. Young people already recognise marketing language quickly. Communities gain trust through consistency, honesty and care.

This includes practical action around technology itself.

Some churches now host phone-free gatherings, digital wellbeing workshops and community events built around conversation rather than content. Others encourage Sabbath practices, silence and rest. These ideas sound countercultural because they resist constant productivity and stimulation.

Balance matters because screens are not disappearing. Digital spaces shape education, work, politics and relationships. The question is how people use technology without allowing it to consume attention, identity and mental health.

Australian Gen Z users already show signs of recalibrating their relationship with screens. Many want stronger boundaries. Many want real connection. Many want freedom from the pressure to perform perfection online.

The rise of authenticity culture reflects this desire. Young people increasingly value honesty over polish. They respect people willing to admit failure, awkwardness and uncertainty. In some ways, the return of “cringe” signals a rejection of online perfectionism.

That shift creates an opening for deeper conversations about community, identity and faith.

Churches often speak about belonging. Gen Z is searching for it. The challenge for faith communities is whether they offer genuine connection or another performance space.

Screen time statistics tell part of the story. The deeper issue concerns what people seek through those screens in the first place. Connection, meaning, acceptance and rest remain human needs. No algorithm replaces them.