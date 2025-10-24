Exciting plans for mixed community and housing precinct in the heart of Coffs

For more than a century the Uniting Church has been part of life and the community in Coffs Harbour. It is best known as the home of the “Soupie,” a long-running community kitchen that provides meals and companionship to people in need.

Now, the Synod of NSW and ACT is preparing to redevelop the site to create a vibrant modern mixed-use precinct that will include community facilities, worship spaces and much-needed housing.

The project forms part of a broader suite of property initiatives being developed to resource the Synod’s Future Directions commitments; a long-term framework guiding the Church’s mission and sustainability. Future Directions aims to ensure the Church’s people and resources are aligned to support its calling to live out God’s mission in the world.

Phil Crofts, a member of the Coffs Harbour Uniting Church Council and long-time “Soupie” volunteer said the project represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do something significant with a key site in the heart of Coffs.

“The Uniting Church has been in the Coffs Harbour community since 1915, this project is about continuing that legacy and creating a place that reflects the Church’s ongoing commitment to community care.”

Artists renderings of the Coffs Harbour precinct.

The proposed redevelopment includes new worship spaces, community facilities, retail and commercial areas, and an 18-storey residential tower. Importantly, the project will deliver affordable apartments and homes for essential workers such as nurses, teachers and police officers.

Coffs Harbour, like much of regional NSW, is facing a serious housing shortage. The city’s population has grown quickly, increasing pressure on housing supply and affordability.

“The project aligns with the NSW Government’s Housing Delivery Authority framework, helping to fast-track homes in areas of need. By including homes for essential workers and affordable housing, the Church is helping ensure that people who serve the community can live within it,” said Head of Property Program Delivery for the Synod of NSW and ACT, Jim Katehos.

“We aim to balance the delivery of affordable and market housing with the renewal of church infrastructure. We are also committed to engaging with neighbours and the community throughout the planning process.”

The project is still in the early stages of planning and the Synod will continue to refine its proposal. The Church is working closely with Coffs Harbour City Council, the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, and other agencies as the project progresses.

Community engagement will be central to that process.

“We’re encouraging local residents to be part of the discussion. There will be community information sessions where people can learn more, ask questions and share their ideas for how the redevelopment can best serve Coffs Harbour’s future,” Mr Katehos said. “This is about creating a space that continues to serve the community. We want the Gordon Street site to remain a place of welcome and support for generations to come.”

View the Channel 9 and Channel 7 reports on the development.

Jo Maloney is the Media and Public Affairs Consultant for the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and ACT