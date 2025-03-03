Australian Women Preach Podcast Concludes After Four Years

After releasing more than 200 episodes and reaching 50,000 listeners, the Australian Women Preach (AWP) podcast has recorded its final episode, marking the end of a significant initiative that amplified women’s voices in Christian preaching.

In a media release in February, Tracy McEwan, a founding member of the podcast team, reflected on the project’s impact and future direction. “Australian Women Preach is seeking new ways to be a prophetic voice on the inclusion of women. Preaching is a Spirit-given gift that is not restricted to the ordained. Everyone benefits from hearing a diversity of voices preaching the Gospel.”

Launched in March 2021, the AWP podcast was a joint initiative of Women and the Australian Church (WATAC) and The Grail in Australia. Throughout its run, it showcased sermons by Christian women from various denominations, engaging with contemporary Australian life. The podcast was released every Monday, offering reflections on the upcoming Sunday’s Gospel, highlighting the ongoing exclusion of women’s voices in preaching.

Many ministers from the Uniting Church had the opportunity to preach on the AWP podcast over the years, including Radhika Sukumar-White, from Leichhardt Uniting Church; Rev. Greer Hudson from Adamstown Uniting Church; Rev. Bec Lindsay from United Theological College (UTC); and President Rev. Charissa Suli, among many others.

Reflecting on the project’s conclusion, founding team member Patricia Gemmell shared: “The Australian Women Preach podcast belongs to a moment in history, born of the Plenary Council and the COVID pandemic, and intersecting with the dynamic activity (mostly online) of numerous Catholic reform-minded groups across the country. We believe it was a transfiguring moment in the Australian church, but now it is time to come down from the mountain. The Spirit is calling us to something new.”

Andrea Dean, President of WATAC, also acknowledged the dedication of the team and their next steps: “The AWP team will have some rest after years of working intensively on this project. Their priority is to transform the podcast into an accessible database so that the preaching can continue to enrich the lives of women and men of faith. They are a very passionate and prophetic group, so I’m sure it won’t be long before another significant collaboration emerges.”

Marking International Women’s Day on 8th March, the final episode of AWP is out now on Spotify that features Andrea Dean preaching on Luke 4:1-13 for the first Sunday of Lent. While no new episodes will be produced, all past episodes will remain available on Spotify.

For those interested in continuing the conversation on women’s inclusion in preaching, WATAC and The Grail invites the community on Sunday 9th March 7.30pm in celebration of AWP and to consider possibilities for what might come next. To be a part of the discussion, register here.