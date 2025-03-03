Likes Fade, God Endures

As Christians, the danger arises when our ideals turn into idols—when we place our hope in unrealistic versions of life rather than in God’s promises.

Social media algorithms thrive on this very tendency. They are built to create dissatisfaction, widening the gap between our current reality and an idealised vision of success. They push the narrative that happiness depends on material possessions or perfect routines and suggest that fulfillment follows a single formula. These systems encourage endless consumption, reinforcing the feeling that we are never enough and never have enough.

This is where Ecclesiastes presents us with a sobering reflection on the limitations of our human pursuits. The book repeatedly declares the futility of worldly endeavours, reminding readers that everything “under the sun” is fleeting. This perspective challenges modern habits, particularly the reliance on social media for validation. Seeking affirmation through likes, shares, and comments mirrors the dissatisfaction Ecclesiastes describes.

The book’s refrain, “Vanity of vanities! All is vanity,” encapsulates its critique of misplaced priorities. Social media fosters an environment where people curate their lives to project an idealized image. This pursuit of digital approval often leads to disappointment. Studies indicate that excessive social media use correlates with increased anxiety and depression. The temporary dopamine boost from engagement does not offer lasting fulfillment. Ecclesiastes insists that human endeavours apart from God lack enduring value.

Social media platforms encourage comparison. Users measure their worth against others’ carefully curated highlights. This parallels the teacher’s lament in Ecclesiastes 4:4: “Then I saw that all toil and all skill in work come from a man’s envy of his neighbour. This also is vanity and a striving after wind.” The digital age intensifies this dynamic, making comparison immediate and relentless. Rather than fostering contentment, it fuels dissatisfaction.

Ecclesiastes describes how wealth, achievements, and pleasures fail to bring lasting joy. The pursuit of social media validation follows the same pattern. Users often return, hoping for a more satisfying experience, only to find the cycle repeating. This aligns with Ecclesiastes 6:7: “All the toil of man is for his mouth, yet his appetite is not satisfied.” The pursuit itself becomes exhausting.

The need for constant engagement reflects the teacher’s observation that human pursuits never reach completion. Ecclesiastes 1:8 states, “The eye is not satisfied with seeing, nor the ear filled with hearing.” Social media’s design ensures endless scrolling, reinforcing this truth. Each post holds the promise of fulfillment but rarely delivers.

Rather than rejecting all human endeavours, Ecclesiastes directs attention toward what endures. The book concludes with a call to “fear God and keep his commandments” (12:13). Applying this wisdom to social media use means shifting focus from external validation to internal grounding. When engagement online stems from a desire to connect meaningfully rather than seek approval, interactions become more fulfilling.

Ecclesiastes also highlights the fleeting nature of time. The digital world accelerates this, with trends, discussions, and viral moments disappearing quickly. The book’s wisdom urges reflection on what holds value beyond the immediate. When people centre their worth on God rather than digital approval, they step outside the cycle of striving.

Mindful social media habits align with Ecclesiastes’ call to embrace the present. The teacher advises, “There is nothing better for a person than that he should eat and drink and find enjoyment in his toil” (2:24). Engaging with others online should not replace real-life relationships and meaningful work. Setting boundaries around usage in turn fosters healthier engagement.

The pursuit of wisdom features prominently in Ecclesiastes. Applying wisdom to social media means recognising its limitations. The teacher states, “The more words, the more vanity, and what is the advantage to man?” (6:11). Social media amplifies voices, but not all contributions bring value. Exercising discernment in what to consume and share leads to healthier interactions.

Ecclesiastes warns against expecting too much from human efforts. Social media provides tools for communication and expression, but it does not offer ultimate fulfillment. Shifting focus from seeking validation online to pursuing deeper relationships and purpose aligns with the wisdom of Ecclesiastes. Prioritising what lasts over what fades leads to greater contentment.