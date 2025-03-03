Pride Comes Before A Fall

Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix’s six-part miniseries, delves into the rise and fall of Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson, portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever. Gibson gained prominence in the mid-2000s by claiming to have cured her terminal brain cancer through natural remedies, notably promoting apple cider vinegar as a cornerstone of her holistic approach. The series offers a critical examination of the wellness influencer phenomenon during that era and the perilous trend of rejecting modern medicine in favor of unverified alternative treatments.

The mid-2000s marked a significant shift in health culture, with the burgeoning influence of social media platforms giving rise to a new breed of wellness gurus. These individuals amassed large followings by sharing personal health journeys and promoting natural remedies, often positioning themselves as relatable figures who had triumphed over serious illnesses without conventional medical interventions. Gibson’s narrative fit this mold; she captivated audiences with her story of self-healing, leveraging her supposed experience to sell cookbooks, apps, and lifestyle advice.

The true-ish series meticulously portrays how Gibson’s fabricated story exploited the vulnerabilities of individuals seeking hope outside traditional medicine. The series highlights the persuasive power of personal anecdotes in the digital age, where compelling narratives can overshadow scientific evidence. Gibson’s influence led many to question established medical practices, fostering a community that often viewed skepticism toward modern medicine as a form of empowerment.

The character of Milla Blake, portrayed by Alycia Debnam-Carey, serves as a poignant counterpoint within the series. Blake, inspired by real-life influencer Jess Ainscough, genuinely pursued alternative treatments for her cancer, ultimately succumbing to the disease in 2015. Her inclusion underscores the real-world consequences of eschewing evidence-based medical care. The juxtaposition of Gibson’s deceit with Blake’s tragic reality emphasizes the dangers inherent in the unregulated wellness industry, where charisma can be mistaken for credibility.

The series also sheds light on the broader implications of the wellness movement’s rise during the mid-2000s. This period saw a growing distrust in pharmaceutical companies and a desire for more personalised health solutions. Influencers like Gibson capitalized on these sentiments, promoting natural remedies as safer, more holistic alternatives. However, as the series illustrates, this shift often led individuals to forgo necessary medical treatments, resulting in preventable adverse health outcomes.

Apple Cider Vinegar is an unflinching portrayal of these issues. Dever’s performance (with a flawless Australian accent) is excellent, carefully navigating the fine line the series takes with satire amongst it’s more serious issues. This approach not only humanises the characters but also serves as a cautionary tale about the seductive allure of quick fixes and the importance of critical thinking in health-related decisions.

The series arrives at a time when the wellness industry’s influence remains pervasive although “influencer culture” is on the wain, and debates over medical misinformation are increasingly relevant. By revisiting the events surrounding Belle Gibson, Apple Cider Vinegar prompts reflection on the responsibility of influencers, the susceptibility of audiences, and the critical need for evidence-based medical practices. It serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences when personal narratives are prioritised over scientific validation, and how the cult of wellness, if left unchecked, can lead to devastating outcomes.