The Chosen Cast Meets Pope Ahead of Season 5 Premiere

The cast and creators of The Chosen gathered at the Vatican on June 23 for a special screening of Season 5, titled Last Supper. The event took place at the Vatican’s Filmoteca Theater, where they met Pope Leo XIV.

Season 5 will stream internationally on Prime Video from July 13. Viewers in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, the UK, and Latin America will see the season roll out in three parts over three weeks.

Last Supper follows Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem. While his followers expect him to challenge Roman rule, he instead shifts the meaning of Passover. This move sparks anger among religious and political leaders, who then plot to stop him.

The Chosen tells the story of Jesus through the people who knew him. What began as a crowd-funded project has now reached over 280 million viewers and gained more than 22 million social media followers.

The series is produced by 5&2 Studios, which also manages its own marketing, distribution, and merchandise.

For more details, visit thechosentv.com.au.

Seasons 1-4 of The Chosen are available to watch with an Amazon Prime subscription. Season 5 will be available from July 13.

Photo credit: Vatican News