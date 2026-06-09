How Can We Rebuild our Faith?

Review: Review: Beyond Deconstruction: Building A More Expansive Faith by James F McGrath

The term “Deconstruction” has recently become something of a buzzword, especially in American Christian circles. It refers to people questioning and even unlearning the faith they grew up with so they can find, and own, their beliefs for themselves.

As New Testament scholar James McGrath explores in his latest book Beyond Deconstruction, deconstruction is akin to rebuilding a house. It’s an experience many Christians go through, with research from the Barna Group finding that 42 percent of adults saying they have reconstructed the faith of their youth. People deconstruct their faith for many reasons, including personal loss or discovering the Bible does not always match up to the doctrines we have been taught.

As Dr McGrath points out early in Beyond Deconstruction, “deconstruction” is also not to be confused with a philosophical movement of the same name.

Other books have covered similar ground, with the likes of The Post Evangelical and Everything Must Change outlining how Christians might cast off the baggage that can come with years of faith. What makes Beyond Deconstruction stand out is that this is a personal story in many ways, as Dr McGrath outlines his own experience of shedding aspects of the more conservative faith he grew up with.

One of the book’s strengths lies in how Dr McGrath explores such in-depth and pressing subject matter in such a direct and conversational manner. It’s a book that will give people a language and vocabulary to put to their experience.

Early in Beyond Deconstruction, Dr McGrath observes he not aiming to tell readers what to believe or what exact ideas they should replace. He is also not looking to convince people that deconstruction is a genuine faith experience. As he previously told Insights, he believes people will come to the book with their minds made up on that.

“Those who have “deconstructed” undoubtedly already do so,” he said.

“If they were previously young-earth creationists, they may feel a nagging guilt or uncertainty, or that accepting science makes them less Christian. The book offers a vision for and guide to fostering a form of faith that doesn’t need to feel threatened by science. And that’s just one of the small snippets of my own experience that I share.”

Beyond Deconstruction is available now on Amazon. A copy was provided for this review.

Jonathan Foye is a freelance journalist. His new book, Freedom and Faith, is available now.