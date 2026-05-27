Major US Study Finds Strong Link Between Religion and Wellbeing

A major new research review has found that religious involvement is overwhelmingly linked to better mental health outcomes, with positive associations outnumbering negative findings by roughly 10 to 1.

The report, released earlier this month by the Wheatley Institute at Brigham Young University, analysed thousands of peer-reviewed studies examining the relationship between religion and mental health. Researchers found consistent links between active religious participation and lower rates of depression, anxiety, suicide and substance abuse, alongside higher levels of hope, resilience and life satisfaction.

According to the review, 89 per cent of high-quality studies on suicide found lower suicide rates among more religious individuals, while 74 per cent of studies on depression reported better outcomes among people with strong religious engagement. Studies on anxiety also leaned heavily in the same direction, with 69 per cent finding lower anxiety among religious participants.

One of the most striking findings came from a long-term study of nearly 110,000 health professionals. Women who attended religious services weekly were found to be 75 per cent less likely to die by suicide over a 16-year period, while men attending weekly services were 48 per cent less likely over 26 years.

The report argues that faith communities provide more than belief systems alone. Researchers pointed to social connection, meaning, shared rituals, support networks and healthier coping mechanisms as key factors contributing to improved wellbeing.

The findings arrive amid growing concern about mental health across Western nations, particularly among younger generations. Rising loneliness, anxiety and depression have become defining issues in many societies increasingly shaped by digital life and social fragmentation.

For churches, the research may reinforce something many pastors and congregations already witness firsthand: people often find stability, purpose and belonging through active participation in faith communities.

The report also identified what researchers described as a “threshold effect”. The strongest mental health benefits were not linked to nominal religious identity, but to committed and consistent participation, particularly weekly attendance or deeper engagement in spiritual practices.

“It is not nominal affiliation but committed religious involvement that appears to matter most,” the report stated.

Researchers were careful to note that religion should not be seen as a replacement for professional mental health treatment. Instead, the report encouraged stronger partnerships between healthcare providers and faith communities, particularly in areas such as suicide prevention, addiction recovery and emotional support.

The findings also sit within a broader body of global research suggesting that spirituality and religious practice can positively shape wellbeing through social support, stress reduction and meaning-making.

At the same time, some researchers caution against overstating the relationship. A 2024 longitudinal study from Germany found only limited evidence that religion directly causes improved mental health outcomes, suggesting the relationship may be more complex than simple cause and effect.

Still, the overall weight of evidence in the Wheatley Institute review strongly favours the idea that faith and community remain significant protective factors in human flourishing.

In an age increasingly marked by isolation, polarisation and uncertainty, the study raises a deeper question for both the Church and wider society: what happens to people when shared meaning, community and spiritual grounding begin to disappear?