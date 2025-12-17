Prioritising Wellbeing During the Holiday Season

The holiday season brings a mix of celebration, pressure and expectation. While it can be a meaningful time, many people find themselves balancing work demands, social commitments, financial pressures and family responsibilities.

Practical ways to support your own wellbeing

Set clear boundaries

It can be tempting to stretch your availability as deadlines approach, but setting limits around work hours helps protect rest and restores energy. Turning off notifications outside agreed work times and communicating your availability early can prevent last-minute pressure.

Build in regular breaks

Short, consistent pauses during the day reduce stress and support concentration. Even a few minutes away from your desk, a brief walk, or a moment of quiet can reset your thinking. Breaks also help manage the end-of-year rush, which often leads to fatigue.

Plan ahead where possible

The season often brings competing tasks — travel planning, gift purchases, school events and family gatherings. Spreading out these commitments can prevent last-minute overwhelm. Creating a simple schedule or checklist can help keep things manageable and reduce unnecessary stress.

Keep connections open

It’s common to feel isolated or emotionally stretched during the holidays. Reaching out to a colleague, friend or trusted contact can ease the sense of carrying everything alone. If something feels heavy, talking it through often brings clarity and relief.

Take care of your physical health

This season coincides with increased illness. Prioritising sleep, staying hydrated, and making time for movement supports overall resilience. It’s also important to rest when unwell rather than pushing through. Caring responsibilities may also increase at this time, so giving yourself permission to slow down where you can is essential.

Manage financial expectations

Costs often rise in December, and financial stress is one of the most common pressures people report. Setting a realistic budget and avoiding optional spending where possible can reduce worry. Simple celebrations or thoughtful, low-cost gestures can be just as meaningful as expensive alternatives.

Keep expectations realistic

The holiday season can be a complicated time. It’s fine if your experience doesn’t match what others may expect or what you see portrayed around you. Focusing on what feels manageable and meaningful for you — rather than trying to meet every expectation — helps preserve emotional balance.

A reminder of support

If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed, struggling with stress, or needing someone to talk to during the holiday season, remember that support is available. If you are experiencing challenges – emotional, financial, family-related or otherwise – please reach out. You don’t have to navigate the season on your own.

Confidential counselling support is available from Lifeline Australia: