The Church’s Next Digital Reformation May Already Be Here

When people talk about artificial intelligence and Christianity, the conversation often swings between panic and prophecy. Either AI is about to destroy authentic faith, or it will somehow usher in a new spiritual awakening. But according to Bobby Gruenewald, the more uncomfortable reality is that technology and faith are already inseparable.

That observation matters because Gruenewald is not an outsider speculating about the future. As the founder of the YouVersion Bible App, he helped create one of the most influential pieces of religious technology in modern history. What began as an experiment in digital Bible engagement became a global platform downloaded on more than a billion devices.

For many churches, technology has long been treated as something secondary to “real” discipleship — a useful tool perhaps, but spiritually inferior to embodied community, printed Scripture or face-to-face ministry. Yet Gruenewald’s work quietly dismantles that distinction. Millions of people now encounter Scripture first through a screen rather than a pulpit, a pew or a printed page.

That shift is bigger than convenience. It represents a profound theological and cultural transition.

The printing press transformed Christianity by making Scripture accessible beyond institutional gatekeepers. The smartphone may have done the same thing again. Gruenewald himself has compared today’s technological moment to the disruption caused by Gutenberg’s press centuries ago.

But unlike earlier revolutions, this one arrives inside an attention economy engineered for distraction.

That tension sits at the heart of the current debate. The same devices used for Bible reading are also used for doomscrolling, conspiracy theories, pornography, outrage and endless algorithmic noise. Churches often respond to this by treating technology primarily as a moral threat. Yet Gruenewald argues that the question is not whether technology shapes spiritual life, it already does. The real question is whether Christians are willing to engage it thoughtfully.

That nuance is often missing from public conversations about AI and faith. Christian responses frequently fall into two simplistic camps: uncritical enthusiasm or total rejection. Gruenewald resists both. In discussions about generative AI, he has warned against trusting systems that can fabricate theology, misquote Scripture or provide emotionally dangerous responses to vulnerable users.

His caution is notable precisely because he is not anti-technology. He is an innovator by instinct. In one interview, he admitted he is usually the person saying, “Let’s do it and figure out the problems later.” But AI, he suggests, demands a different level of discernment because it creates the illusion of wisdom while often lacking truthfulness.

That concern reaches beyond churches experimenting with chatbots or sermon generators. It touches something deeper about modern spirituality itself.

Increasingly, people form identity, morality and belonging through digital systems. Algorithms now function as curators of meaning. Social media platforms shape emotional habits. Recommendation engines influence belief formation more subtly than many sermons ever could.

In that environment, Christians cannot afford to think of technology as neutral background infrastructure. It has become formative. Liturgical, even.

The irony is that many younger people appear to recognise this more clearly than the church institutions trying to reach them. Gruenewald points to rising openness to Scripture among Gen Z, especially in cultures saturated with digital misinformation and social distrust. In a world flooded with manipulated content, uncertainty and synthetic realities, the search for something stable suddenly becomes spiritual again.

That may explain why physical Bible sales have risen alongside digital engagement rather than disappearing beneath it. The more artificial modern life feels, the more people appear drawn toward sources of meaning they perceive as enduring and trustworthy.

This does not mean technology automatically produces revival. History shows that every communication revolution amplifies both wisdom and manipulation. Radio spread both preaching and propaganda. Television commercialised both ministry and spectacle. AI will likely do the same.

Still, dismissing technology as inherently corrupt misunderstands Christian history itself. Christianity has always adapted to communication shifts. The apostle Paul used Roman roads and letter networks. Reformers used pamphlets. Evangelists used radio. Megachurches used livestreaming long before the pandemic made it normal.

The deeper issue is not whether technology belongs in spiritual life. It already does. The issue is whether churches will develop the theological maturity to engage emerging technologies without surrendering discernment, truth or humanity in the process.

Gruenewald’s perspective is compelling because it avoids both utopian hype and reactionary fear. He appears to recognise that technology is neither salvation nor apocalypse. It is an amplifier of human intention and human weakness.

And perhaps that is why this conversation matters now. AI is arriving during a period of institutional distrust, loneliness and spiritual fragmentation. People increasingly turn to screens not merely for information but for companionship, guidance and emotional reassurance. Some already ask chatbots questions they once reserved for pastors, therapists or prayer.

That reality should challenge the church more than the technology itself.

Because the rise of digital spirituality may reveal less about machines becoming human and more about humans becoming disconnected from one another.

If faith communities want to remain meaningful in the coming decades, they may need to stop treating technology as something happening outside the church. The digital world is already part of discipleship, identity and belief formation. It already shapes how people encounter Scripture, community and truth.

The next reformation may not begin in a cathedral or seminary.

It may begin with the question of who disciples humanity in the age of algorithms.