Damon Gameau Hits the Road for National Tour Ahead of Future Council Film Release

Madman Entertainment has announced that filmmaker Damon Gameau will embark on a national Q&A tour throughout July in the lead-up to the release of his new documentary, Future Council, opening in Australian cinemas on August 7.

Gameau, known for That Sugar Film and 2040, will appear at live events around the country to discuss the making of Future Council, a vibrant and hopeful documentary that follows eight young changemakers on a journey across Europe in a vegetable-oil-powered school bus. Their mission: to better understand the climate crisis, explore creative solutions, and take their ideas directly to the boardrooms of major global companies.

Joining Gameau at select events will be Ruby Rodgers, a member of the Future Council and rising music artist – and the granddaughter of Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes. Her cover of Coldplay’s Fix You features in the film’s trailer. Rodgers’ debut EP, Crisis, was recently released via EMI Australia / Universal Music.

Described as both empowering and entertaining, Future Council offers a fresh take on ecological storytelling by putting young voices at the forefront. The film showcases the energy, insight and determination of a generation ready to take charge of their future, inviting audiences to engage with sustainability in a new and hopeful way.

The project also marks the launch of the Future Council movement – a global, youth-led initiative designed to empower children aged 9 to 16 to lead conversations around climate and sustainability. Supported by adults and in partnership with businesses, the initiative aims to establish Future Councils in schools worldwide. These councils will be connected globally, allowing members to learn from one another and collaborate on regenerative projects and sustainable innovation.

The official launch of the Future Council movement will coincide with the film’s release in August.

Any young person between the ages of 9 and 16 can join Future Council. It’s an opportunity to connect with like-minded peers, learn from world leading experts, and make a real difference in the world. Future Council will launch in August, coinciding with the FUTURE COUNCIL film release in cinemas. More information on Future Council can be found here.

The Q&A event screenings kick off in July and will run through to mid-August ahead of the film’s national release in cinemas on August 7. Check the website for dates and tickets.