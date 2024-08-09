  • Home
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    How do we understand being creative?
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
NSW Government announces drug summit locations

NSW Government announces drug summit locations

The NSW government has announced locations for its Drug Summit.  

The Summit will include two regional hearings, in Griffith on 1 November and Lismore on 4 November. 

Uniting’s Fair Treatment team has been working with advocates in Lismore calling for the Drug Summit to come to the region. 

In recent years, Lismore has been battered by devastating floods, and advocates have been calling for morte services and support for the region.  

The Government has revealed the co-chairs for the summit. 

Carmel Tebbutt, former deputy premier and current CEO of Odyssey House has been appointed as a co-chair. Last year, Ms Tebbutt spoke to a 99ers event about her experience as a participant of the Drug Summit in 1999, speaking towards the power of that summit as an extraordinary opportunity to make change. 

John Brogden, Former Liberal Leader, has also been appointed as a co-chair. Mr Brogden was one of the Liberal member who crossed the floor to vote for the medically supervised injecting centre, and was a key member of the 1999 summit. 

The Fair Treatment campaign will to continue to advocate for all options being on the table at this summit. 

They will hold a Base Briefing Event on 26 September to give key updates. 

The Fair Treatment campaign briefing takes place on 26 September at 7pm via Zoom. Registration is available here.   

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

