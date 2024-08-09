  • Home
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    How do we understand being creative?
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
Just 7-8 Minutes on TikTok Can Damage Body Image

A new Australian study has revealed the alarming impact of TikTok on young adults’ body image. Researchers found that mere minutes of exposure to certain content on the popular social media platform can significantly damage one’s self-perception.

In the study, 273 female TikTok users aged 18 to 28 were divided into two groups. One group watched “pro-anorexia” and “fitspiration” content, while the other viewed neutral videos. Both groups reported a decrease in self-esteem after watching the videos, but those exposed to fitspiration content experienced the greatest decline in body image satisfaction and an increase in internalization of beauty standards.

This isn’t an isolated finding. Previous research has linked prolonged social media use to increased anxiety, depression, disordered eating behaviors, and negative body image.

The study’s most concerning aspect is the widespread availability of harmful content on TikTok. Sixty-four percent of participants reported seeing disordered eating videos on their For You page without actively searching for them. Even seeking out positive content can lead to inadvertent exposure to harmful material.

The study’s findings add to the growing body of evidence highlighting the negative impact of social media on the mental and physical health of young adults. Earlier this year, at a U.S. Senate hearing, senators called for tech companies, including TikTok, to be held accountable for not protecting young users from harm.

While reducing time on TikTok can limit exposure, the study shows that even brief exposure can be harmful. To protect their body image, young adults may need to rethink how they use social media.

Picture of Adrian Drayton

Adrian Drayton

Managing Editor of Insights

