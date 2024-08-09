  • Home
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    How do we understand being creative?
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
Gresham College offers free online lectures 

London’s Gresham College is offering free lectures, which will be broadcast online.  

During a 5 Sepetember launch party for Gresham College’s new academic year, Provost Professor Martin Elliott said that the lecture schedule was packed. 

Since 1597, Gresham College has been offering free academic lectures that the public can attend. These are broadcast online as well as in person. 

Lectures are given by ten Gresham College professors, plus guest speakers, between September and June. 

They cover a mixture of subjects. This year’s programme includes explorations of the brain, financial transactions, The Beatles, the history of computing, the Hubble telescope, and musical theatre. 

“This is a fantastic range of lectures which continues the tradition of Gresham College in terms of academic excellence, high quality presenters, social relevance and intellectual eclecticism,” Prof Elliott said. 

“We are incredibly privileged to have all the professors speak for us.” 

“We hope you will enjoy watching the lectures wherever you watch them.” 

Gresham College lectures are always free to attend and have been since the college was founded in the 16th century. The lectures last no more than an hour and are aimed at everyone – no academic background is needed.  

The academic year runs from September to the end of June.  

Most lectures take place at its home in Barnard’s Inn Hall in Holborn, London, and are broadcast live on YouTube. 

Browse all of Gresham College’s lectures here 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

