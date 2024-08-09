“This is discipleship in action”

For University of Wollongong Chaplain Rev. Doo Ah Leeming, the experience of tertiary ministry is like an airport. A transitional space, university sees students ‘land’ in March, then ‘depart’ to somewhere else in July or December.

During this time, Rev. Leeming offers students holistic pastoral care and support.

“I welcome the new arrivals at the ‘airport’ and help with their needs and I farewell those who have finished the studies,” she said.



“I have been pondering how can I foster the students along their three-year journey.”

“In order to satisfy students’ needs, I founded a University Club called ‘Club Compass.’”

‘Compass’ stands for Culture, Oneness, Mental Wellbeing, Physical Wellbeing and Social/ Spiritual Wellbeing.

The club promotes stress management and the holistic balancing of body, soul, and mind.

Club Compass provides a wide range of weekly activities, ranging from Bible studies to Christian mediation and Korean language classes.

“Students who are not available to join from Monday to Wednesday, can come to my office and have a feed (Korean noodles) and share their challenges and struggles,” Rev. Leeming said.

“I have the great privilege to be able to pray for them.”

Teaching students life skills is another aspect of chaplaincy that Rev. Leeming said helps build trust with students, regardless of religion, culture, or nationality.

“Young adults have strong metabolism, so they are always hungry,” she said.

“Home-made sandwiches and cakes give them a great joy and satisfaction.

“Four Wollongong Uniting Churches: Corrimal, Keiraview, Wollongong Mission, and Northen Illawarra make delicious sandwiches and deliver them to university.”

“Around fifteen students join regularly and are grateful and happy to receive this local Australian food. The support of these four churches is an absolute blessing to our ministry.”

Some students who work on Sundays and cannot attend church practise their worship and fellowship at the chaplaincy Bible study.



“I am very blessed with their wisdom and insights during the Bible studies,” Rev. Leeming said.

“Some overseas students who completed their course and return to their home countries send me emails about their faith and church life,” Rev. Leeming said.



“It is such an honour and blessing to bring the living word of God into the lives of students at University of Wollongong.”

“Regardless of religion, students love receiving prayers, our prayer team have a great blessing to pray for them. For those who receive the blessing of prayer, they, in turn, also pray for other students. This is a discipleship in action.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, COMPASS maintained contact through Zoom meetings, food pantries, and prayer chains.

Rev. Leeming said the group had remained strong since.

“We had an amazing new members Welcome Party on 19 August 2024. We had around 75 students join,” she said.

Club Compass and the chaplaincy provide discipleship, leadership and mentoring program.

“The compass helps us to navigate where we are from, where we started, and where we are going,” Rev. Leeming said.

For more on the Uniting Church’s Chaplaincy at the University of Woolongong, visit the Facebook page here, or contact Rev. Doo Ah Leeming.