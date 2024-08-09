Methodist and Uniting Church Women ‘Intertwined in Christ’ in Samoa

The World Federation of Methodist and Uniting Church Women has recently completed its South Pacific Area Seminar, in Samoa from 4-8 September.

The Uniting Church in Australia was represented by Rev Carmel Ieraci, Minister of the Word at Wesley Castle Hill Uniting Church, and Margaret Pedler, final Chairperson of the Uniting Church Adult Fellowship (UCAF) committee.

Delegates were welcomed to the Seminar through a parade which included the flags of participating countries, as well as banners showcasing the culture, creativity and hopes of the Pacific. Australia chose to highlight with the vivid colour of landscapes, waters and skies, the diverse flora and fauna of the continent and the vital place of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities as First Peoples of these lands. The banner also featured a nod to the important role UCAF has played in the lives of Uniting Church women.

Mrs Sipwe Chisvo, President of the World Federation, gave a sermon on the theme “Intertwined in Christ” to the gathering, which included 300 delegates from Australia, Aotearoa/New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Tonga and the Solomon Islands.

The Samoan hosts of the Seminar, who led a ceremonial presentation of gifts, urged “unity as one peoples [across] one ocean [through] one Christ.” Their banners were seed artworks prepared by the Samoa Methodist Women’s Fellowship, encouraging delegates to “go in faith and share God’s healing grace through the Pacific.” The first woman to be Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, addressed the Seminar and spoke with many of the women in attendance.

The inspiring five-day event concluded with worship and prayers for the participating nations. Her Majesty Nanasipau’u, Queen of Tonga, prayed: “Please remember our sisters in Australia.”

Abbey Sim