Vale, Walter Brueggemann

Esteemed Old Testament scholar Walter Brueggemann died on Thursday, 5 June. He was 92.

A theologian regarded for his originality, Dr Brueggemann published more than 100 books and inspired the ministries of countless people.

He was William Marcellus McPheeters Professor Emeritus of Old Testament at Columbia Seminary and was an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ. His work often drew on the tools of rhetorical criticism to analyse the prophets’ message for their own time—and today.

Dr Brueggemann’s book The Prophetic Imagination challenged the modern, western church to reclaim its prophetic vocation, by speaking on behalf of those who cannot speak for themselves and telling truths about our world. He argued the church provide a counter-narrative to the dominant forces of consumerism, militarism, and nationalism.

“The prophetic tasks of the church are to tell the truth in a society that lives in illusion, grieve in a society that practices denial, and express hope in a society that lives in despair” he wrote.

Some of his other works include A Social Reading of the Old Testament, The Message of the Psalms, and Theology of the Old Testament.



In March, he published two new works: The Collected Sermons of Walter Brueggemann, Volume 2 and Walk Humbly with Your God: And Other Essays from Journal for Preachers.

In 2023, sociologist Conrad L. Kanagy published Walter Brueggemann’s Prophetic Imagination: A Theological Biography, describing him as “the most prolific Old Testament student of the twenty-first century.”

He is also honoured in God in the Fray: A Tribute to Walter Brueggemann, which celebrates his impact on biblical scholarship.

In 2018, Brueggemann spoke at Sojourners’ Summit for Change event, drawing a standing ovation from attendees. His address drew on how Jesus lived out an alternative to Empire. Sojourners has published an edited version on their website following his passing.



Dr Brueggemann’s publisher, Westminster John Knox Press, announced his passing in a statement on their website.

“With a clarion call, he reminded readers that the messages of the Old Testament prophets are as relevant today as they were in their time,” the statement read.



“Walter constantly reminded readers of God’s covenantal love and God’s call to speak truth to power, to remember that grace abounds, and to loosen the bonds of injustice.”



“Many throughout the academy and the church share a deep gratitude for Walter’s life, light, and witness.”

Walter Brueggemann is survived by his wife, Tia, his sons, James and John, and their families.

Insights sends our condolences to Walter Brueggemann’s family and friends.

Jonathan Foye is a freelance journalist and academic.