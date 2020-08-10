  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    What literature can tell us about people’s struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    What literature can tell us about people’s struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
    Why Discernment is essential, and how it can change everything
    Why Discernment is essential, and how it can change everything
  • Reviews
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    A timely look at slavery
    A timely look at slavery
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Sharing our faith during tough times

Sharing our faith during tough times

A new study for small groups aims to help people process the experience of living through the Coronavirus.

In a time when a lot of people are feeling the stress and vulnerability that comes with a global pandemic, Victoria has entered its second phase of lockdown in an attempt to overcome the Coronavirus.

In this context, a study started by a small group in a Melbourne-based Uniting Church aims to provide people with a resource to outline how they are feeling during the experience.

John Bottomley is the study’s coordinator.

“We had commenced a Lenten study earlier this year.  After the first study, two women in the congregation said independently that it would be good to have an opportunity to share with other members about the recently announced lockdown.  I circulated this idea to our members and it was unanimously agreed, and two of us were given the responsibility to convene the first gathering, which we held on Zoom. 

“As part of that study, we put forward a list of topics that might form the framework for a study program.  At the first meeting, the list was modified, and members volunteered to work with me to plan each of the topics for the remaining four studies.”

The material became part of the final product’s first study.

Mr Bottomley admitted that the experience of living during a global pandemic has taken its toll.

“I am conscious I have a vulnerability to COVID-19 due to my age (72), and open-heart surgery in January this year,” he said.

“So I am careful about not taking on public events.  I am OK personally, although at times I feel a bit ragged!”

Still, he expressed some hope for the future, and hoped the study may contribute.

“We decided to share this study with the church and other groups that may be interested because we believe there is great benefit in sharing our faith during tough times,” he said.

“While the focus is on what governments are doing, and the media cycle seems preoccupied with ‘fixing’ the chaos that has been unleashed, we think there is a need for us to take a longer view of why we are in this difficult situation, and to work to find answers from a confessional understanding of our ideologies, politics and economics that may open the way to Christ’s promise of a new creation.”

“This is a very small step, and we are delighted Insights is able to bring the study to the attention of others and hopefully help us all to reimagine our lives for the future.”

To download the study, click here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

#JobAlert: Are you an experienced Lay Educator for…
#FairTradeFortnight Fairtrade Fortnight is an annu…
For Gerringong Uniting Church opening a new audito…
#ChurchInABag As the pandemic continues and congre…
#ClimateConference2020 From the ways that global w…
We know our community in Melbourne is doing it tou…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top