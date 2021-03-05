  • Home
Home
Synod meeting to decide Moderator Elect

Synod meeting to decide Moderator Elect

The 2021 Synod meeting will vote on the next moderator for NSW and the ACT.

The new Moderator will begin their term in 2023, as the 2019 Synod meeting decided to extend Moderator Rev. Simon Hansford’s term by three years.

As well as chairing the Synod meeting every 18 months, the Moderator is a spokesperson for the church and provides pastoral leadership. The role is open to lay or ordained members of the Uniting Church. There are no age barriers.

Nominations for Moderator are made to the Moderator Elect Joint Nominating Committee.

The first Moderator of NSW and ACT Synod was Lillian Wells, who was in the role from 1977 to 1978. Some people who have held the role since include Freda Whitlam, Rev. Niall Reid, and Rev. Myung Hwa Park.

Rev. SImon Hansford’s term as Moderator began in 2017. During this time, he has publicly represented the Synod in campaigns such as the Fair Treatment campaign for drug law reform and the Moderator’s drought appeal.

The 2021 Synod meeting will take place online over six shorter meetings between Wednesday, 7 April and Saturday, 7 August.

Insights will have more information soon, including when nominations open and the exact date that the vote will take place.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

