Should Christians Avoid Writing with AI?

Some Christians worry that using AI to write sermons, prayers, or study guides could get in the way of real growth. And that’s a fair concern. Writing—especially when it’s about faith—isn’t just about getting words on a page. It’s a craft, and it shapes us while we do it. Letting a machine do too much of that work can mean missing out on what God might teach us in the struggle to write honestly and well.

AI can help with spelling or grammar, just like a spell checker. But it can’t replace real study, prayer, or wrestling with Scripture. And if you don’t know the craft yourself, you won’t know if what AI suggests is true, clear, or faithful.

There’s also an ethical side. When we use someone else’s work, we should say so. That’s true whether it’s a book, an article, or a sermon outline. It should also be true for AI. If a preacher uses AI to write a sermon—or even just to polish it—it’s worth asking: Would you be comfortable telling your church that? If the answer is no, it might be a sign that something’s off.

Another problem is that AI often pulls from copyrighted material without the author’s permission. Even if you don’t know whose words it’s using, it might still be borrowing work that belongs to someone else.

In the end, it comes down to why you’re writing. If you’re only collecting facts, maybe AI can help. But if you’re trying to think deeply, pray, and bring something new to your community, AI might actually get in the way.

Writing about faith is a spiritual task. It changes us as much as it teaches others. And sometimes, the slow, messy, very human work is exactly what God uses to shape us.