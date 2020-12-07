Synod 2021 – Where the Wild God is

After an extraordinary year, we are looking forward to new ways of celebrating being the Church and living out our faith. Our Synod meeting in 2021 is being adapted to suit this challenging time and has a theme to match. Synod 2021 will explore “Where the wild God is”, a God that is active in the turbulent world in which we live right now.

DISCOVERING CHRIST’S CALL TO EXPLORE & DISRUPT

As we navigate this wilderness time together, we will discern and seek to obey Christ’s call as we participate in worship and hear the way God is inspiring, shaping and guiding decisions across the life and mission of the Synod.

The Synod Standing Committee has determined that Synod 2021 will take place in an online environment (73/20SC). Meeting online presents both challenges and opportunities to our regular practice of gathering over three or four days every eighteen months.

COLLABORATION, DISCERNMENT & ENGAGEMENT

In order to meet these challenges, and capitalise on these opportunities, the Synod Standing Committee has endorsed a model of Synod 2021 that, at first glance, might be described as a six month process involving the whole Church, rather than just a three day event involving members. With Zoom fatigue an issue and Covid-19 restrictions in place, we commit to time together to explore the real issues facing the Church, and in doing so have an opportunity to maximise collaboration, discernment and engagement across the Synod.

SYNOD IN SESSION DATES FOR 2021

Saturday, 13 February 2021 Induction of Synod members 9am-1pm

Wednesday, 7 April 2021 Opening of 39th Synod Meeting NSW & ACT & Session1A 6pm-9.30pm

Saturday, 10 April 2021 Session 1B 9am-1pm

Wednesday, 2 June 2021 Session 2A 6pm-9.30pm

Saturday, 5 June 2021 Session 2B 9am-1pm

Wednesday, 4 August 2021 Session 3A 6pm-9.30pm

Saturday 7, August 2021 Session 3B & Closing of Synod 2021 9am-1pm

WHOLE CHURCH EVENTS ACROSS THE SYNOD IN 2021

Whole of Church livestreamed events across the Synod will help us discover together “Where the Wild God Is”. These events will be held in Churches across the Synod and lead by the Modertor to help us navigate

· Wednesday, 17 February 2021 – Ash Wednesday “Into the Wilderness”

· Sunday, 28 March 2021 – Palm Sunday “Obedience in the Wilderness”

· Sunday 23 May, 2021 – Pentecost “The Possibilities of the Wilderness”

· Sunday 8 August 2021 — Transfiguration Sunday “Changed in the Wilderness”

· Sunday 21 November 2021 — Christ the King Sunday “Home in the Wilderness”

DISCOVERING TOGETHER

Whether you are nominated to membership of Synod 2021 or a member of the Church, there are many ways to be involved in Synod 2021, so that together we can discover Where the Wild God Is.