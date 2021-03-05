UTC offering new Masters degree

United Theological College are now offering a new degree, the Master of Arts in Theology.



The new course is targeted at those who have already obtained a degree in a field other than theology. It includes core subjects in biblical studies, theology, and church history, as well as space for electives.

Dr Michael Mawson is a Senior Lecturer in Systematic Theology and Ethics. He told Insights that the new Masters course was, “a great chance to begin theological education and reflect on what it means to be Christian.”

“One of the great things about UTC is that we are a community,” Dr Mawson said.



“Staff work closely with students to help them reflect on faith and deepen their interests. We provide plenty of support throughout the course of the degree.”

“Anyone who wants to come by the college to find out more is welcome anytime. And anyone is welcome to come and sit in on a class or two to see what it is like.”

For more information on the Master of Arts in Theology, visit United Theological College’s official website here.



