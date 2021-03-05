  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Remembering well
    Remembering well
    New book to explore what Jesus learned from women
    New book to explore what Jesus learned from women
    Why is the Australian Christian Lobby waging a culture war over LGBTQ issues?
    Why is the Australian Christian Lobby waging a culture war over LGBTQ issues?
    Forty years in ministry
    Forty years in ministry
  • Reviews
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
UTC offering new Masters degree

UTC offering new Masters degree

United Theological College are now offering a new degree, the Master of Arts in Theology.

The new course is targeted at those who have already obtained a degree in a field other than theology. It includes core subjects in biblical studies, theology, and church history, as well as space for electives.

Dr Michael Mawson is a Senior Lecturer in Systematic Theology and Ethics. He told Insights that the new Masters course was,  “a great chance to begin theological education and reflect on what it means to be Christian.”

“One of the great things about UTC is that we are a community,” Dr Mawson said.

“Staff work closely with students to help them reflect on faith and deepen their interests. We provide plenty of support throughout the course of the degree.”

“Anyone who wants to come by the college to find out more is welcome anytime.  And anyone is welcome to come and sit in on a class or two to see what it is like.”

For more information on the Master of Arts in Theology, visit United Theological College’s official website here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

At Pitt Street Uniting Church Sydney we are gettin…
#SaveTheDate 20-21 March is Uniting Mission and Ed…
A sneak peak of the program for the NSW.ACT Synod…
HAVE YOU BEEN WATCHING 📺📻🎙#WandaVision like our Ed…
How are you living your faith during Lent? Lets al…
Last call out! 📣 Installing solar panels: A talk f…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top