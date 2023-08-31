  • Home
Synod meeting celebrates Lifeline

The 2023 Synod meeting has celebrated 60 years of Lifeline and affirmed its ongoing commitment to this ministry.

The Lifeline service is a 24 hour a day over-the-phone counselling service that has been operating for 60 years. It is the first of its kind.

Wesley Mission’s Rev. Stu Cameron and Rev. Rick Dacey spoke to the motion.

Rev. Dacey said “the heartbeat of lifeline is the volunteer.”

“During the lockdown…there was so much fear, so much uncertainty…”

“In an abandoned city CBD, I saw everyday, all day, volunteers coming in.”

“Because they knew they had to be on the line.”

Rev. Dacey said he gave thanks to God for the volunteers, because, “they are willing to step into the darkest days of people’s lives.

“I know they are stepping in where Jesus is.”

The service was first opened in 1963, at the initiative of Rev. Alan Walker.

More than 23 million calls have been answered since, and countless lives saved.

Rev. Alan Walker’s son, Rev. Chris Walker, was in the audience.

820,000 calls were placed to the service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lifeline operates the 13 11 14 telephone line with 41 centres around the nation as well as 24/7 text (0477 13 11 14) and 24/7 webchat available here

Jonathan Foye

