    Love and hope, hospitality and harmony, overcoming evil with good (Romans 12; Pentecost 14A)
    Love and hope, hospitality and harmony, overcoming evil with good (Romans 12; Pentecost 14A)
    Turns out having faith and performing acts of kindness is good for your mental health
    Turns out having faith and performing acts of kindness is good for your mental health
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world's most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
Synod thanks outgoing Moderator

The Synod meeting has expressed gratitude to outgoing Moderator Rev. Simon Hansford.

In his farewell address, Rev. Hansford gave thanks to God for the last six years.

“The honour of shared community cannot be overstated. It is absolutely critical,” he said.

“I have been humbled by many, many people, in so many ways.”

Rev. Hansford said that the Uniting Church had the challenge of speaking to challenging issues, including artificial intelligence.

“We need to understand our presence is in the world…not despite the world, but because of it,” he said.

“We are here because God in Christ called us here…Our presence in this world is critical.”

During his six years as Moderator, Rev. Hansford drove regularly from Tamworth to Sydney.

Rev. Hansford also gave thanks to Rev. Hansford’s wife Fiona and his daughters, Rachel and Miriam.

“The costs you have borne and the gifts you have given in these past six years, I can’t measure,” he said.

His leadership took place during a key time for the church, the meeting heard. This included during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the adoption of the Synod’s growth agenda.

Rev. Faaimata Havea Hiliau  was installed as Moderator during a service on 14 September. Rev. Hiliau was elected at the 2021 Synod meeting, which was conducted online.

Rev. Hansford became Moderator in 2016. He had his term as Moderator extended at the 2019 Synod meeting.

The Synod meeting is taking place at Katoomba Christian Convention Centre until Sunday, 17 September. Insights will have ongoing coverage.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

