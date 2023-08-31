Synod thanks outgoing Moderator

The Synod meeting has expressed gratitude to outgoing Moderator Rev. Simon Hansford.

In his farewell address, Rev. Hansford gave thanks to God for the last six years.

“The honour of shared community cannot be overstated. It is absolutely critical,” he said.



“I have been humbled by many, many people, in so many ways.”

Rev. Hansford said that the Uniting Church had the challenge of speaking to challenging issues, including artificial intelligence.

“We need to understand our presence is in the world…not despite the world, but because of it,” he said.



“We are here because God in Christ called us here…Our presence in this world is critical.”

During his six years as Moderator, Rev. Hansford drove regularly from Tamworth to Sydney.

Rev. Hansford also gave thanks to Rev. Hansford’s wife Fiona and his daughters, Rachel and Miriam.

“The costs you have borne and the gifts you have given in these past six years, I can’t measure,” he said.

His leadership took place during a key time for the church, the meeting heard. This included during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the adoption of the Synod’s growth agenda.

Rev. Faaimata Havea Hiliau was installed as Moderator during a service on 14 September. Rev. Hiliau was elected at the 2021 Synod meeting, which was conducted online.

Rev. Hansford became Moderator in 2016. He had his term as Moderator extended at the 2019 Synod meeting.

The Synod meeting is taking place at Katoomba Christian Convention Centre until Sunday, 17 September. Insights will have ongoing coverage.