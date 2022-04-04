  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Jennifer Garner – inspiring spiritual connection
    Jennifer Garner – inspiring spiritual connection
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    Joseph of Arimathea: rich and righteous, devout and a disciple of Jesus
    Joseph of Arimathea: rich and righteous, devout and a disciple of Jesus
    The Transformative Power of Compassion
    The Transformative Power of Compassion
  • Reviews
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
  • News
  • Events
Home
Stations of the Cross and Resilience

Stations of the Cross and Resilience

On Wednesday, 13 April, United Theological College’s Rev. Dr Ockert Meyer will deliver a lecture at the Stations of the Cross 2022 art exhibit.

“I was asked to talk about the theme “resilience and the human spirit” which links up with the theme of the art works,” Rev. Dr Meyer said. 

 “I intend to address the following four questions: What is resilience?”

“Why has it suddenly become so topical? (quite a few new publications have seen the light recently addressing resilience; it is also beginning to attract the attention of theologians – who write about it from various theological, pastoral and practical angles).”

“What is the biblical/theological context in which one could talk about resilience? (The word itself does not appear anywhere in the bible, but there is frequent mention in the bible of similar or corresponding ideas.)” 

“And perhaps most important, what is it that helps us build resilience? Does faith play a role in the building of resilience and if so, how? (This is probably the part that will attract most interest.”

“Almost all recent research points to a general decrease in resilience, especially among young people, in Australia. What are the reasons for this and how could this trend be reversed?”

“The talk will approach these questions in the context of the Paschal events, with specific reference to the Stations of the Cross and the art works that have been submitted for this.” 

The Stations of the Cross Exhibit is an annual art exhibition that invites artists to respond to a given part of the crucifixion account. Each ‘station’ of the cross is assigned to an artist at random.

The artists come from a variety of faith backgrounds and art traditions.

The 2022 Exhibition opened on 1 April. This year’s artists include:

Daniel Kim,

Jenny Little,

Dell Walker,

Jason Wing,

Chris Auckett,

Doug Purnell,

Euan Macleod,

James Drinkwater,

Maddie Gibbs (whose work is featured in the featured image), 

John R Walker,

Fan Dong Wang and Chris Wyatt,  

Lottie Consalvo,

Andrew Purvis,

Mirre Van Dalen, 

and Greg Warburton.

The Stations of the Cross art exhibition is now taking place at Northmead High School. Guided tours are available on weekend days at 2pm or via appointment. Ockert Myer delivers the Stations of the Cross lecture on Wednesday, 13 April 2022.

Special Events:

Wine and Cheese Night    Thursday 7 April at 7 pm

Eremos Quiet Retreat       Saturday 9 April from 10am-1.00 pm

Palm Sunday Service        Sunday 10 April  at 9.30am

Jazz Night                         Sunday 10 April at 6.00 pm

SOTC Lecture                     Wednesday 13 April at noon

Good Friday                       Friday 15 April at 9.00 am

For more information about the Stations of the Cross exhibition, visit the official website here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

⏰Daylight saving officially ended today, April 3,…
The hardest thing about interviewing Sarah Morris…
For all those interested in having a healthier die…
📽️While some Christians may object to its themes,…
🧐Nearly seven in ten Australians thought spiritual…
📢📢📢HEALTHY CHURCHES EXPO TOMORROW! 📢📢📢 Come join u…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top