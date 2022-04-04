Souper bowl Sunday concludes

Glenbrook’s Baptist, Catholic, and Uniting churches met for their final in a series of shared lunches together on Sunday, 3 April.

The three church congregations raised $3050 for Gateway Family services in Blaxland through donations.

The Mayor of the Blue Mountains, Cr Mark Greenhill, was on hand for the event.



Mr Greenhill said there was, “So much love in the room!”

Throughout March and April, the congregations met together after their morning services for some shared meals, under the banner ‘Soup-er bowl Sunday’.



Glenbrook’s Baptist, Catholic, and Uniting churches previously had ongoing relationships. The churches’ members and leaders are working now towards working together more.

Glenrbook Uniting Church minister Rev. Ellie Elia previously told Insightsshe hoped more would come from the ecumenical gatherings.

“The three of us really want to share resources , but we know that the first step is to help our communities (re)discover the joy of work across denominations, so we are starting with table fellowship,” she said.



“We have plans for working together throughout the year, especially high season of Advent and Lent. We are thinking about a possible youth focused gathering for Pentecost.”

For more information about Glenbrook Uniting Church, visit their website or their Facebook page.