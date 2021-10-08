NSW residents to receive two more Dine and Discover vouchers

From 1 December, NSW residents will receive a new round of Dine and Discover Vouchers.



The NSW government previously issued the vouchers as a way of supporting small businesses. However, the state’s lockdown from June to October severely limited their use.

NSW residents will once again receive a $25 voucher for dining and another $25 voucher for entertainment.

The vouchers can be used at participating businesses that are registered as being COVID safe, and will be valid until 30 June 2022.

Residents will need to apply through Service NSW’s website or use the app to get the vouchers. Those who have already received their vouchers will not need to reapply to receive the additional ones.

They will then be emailed, or will appear in the app once they have been issued.

The vouchers cannot be spent on retail, alcohol, gambling, tobacco, or accommodation.