  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    The Challenge of COVID-19 to Social Ethics As We Know Them
    The Challenge of COVID-19 to Social Ethics As We Know Them
    Interfaith prayer service marks International Day of Peace
    Interfaith prayer service marks International Day of Peace
    Prayers in the leadup to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
    Prayers in the leadup to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
    Skin
    Skin
  • Reviews
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
NSW residents to receive two more Dine and Discover vouchers

NSW residents to receive two more Dine and Discover vouchers

From 1 December, NSW residents will receive a new round of Dine and Discover Vouchers.

The NSW government previously issued the vouchers as a way of supporting small businesses. However, the state’s lockdown from June to October severely limited their use.

NSW residents will once again receive a $25 voucher for dining and another $25 voucher for entertainment.

The vouchers can be used at participating businesses that are registered as being COVID safe, and will be valid until 30 June 2022.

Residents will need to apply through  Service NSW’s website  or use the app to get the vouchers. Those who have already received their vouchers will not need to reapply to receive the additional ones.

They will then be emailed, or will appear in the app once they have been issued.

The vouchers cannot be spent on retail, alcohol, gambling, tobacco, or accommodation.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

Have you missed any of the Insights Magazine previ…
We are only two weeks away from the COP26 Global C…
How have you been feeling during the #pandemic? We…
The Uniting Advocacy Team is interested in talking…
Adamstown Uniting Church’s pudding kitchen is turn…
Show your support in advocacy for justice for Firs…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top