Where does our understanding of families come from?

A November intensive at United Theological College (UTC) will explore the many layers to children and family ministries.

Pulse Leader Rev. Karen Mitchell Lambert is running the intensive. She told Insights that she was, “super-excited to be presenting this subject.”



“There is so much we could cover so it is a flying visit to flag the historical, theological, biblical experience of mission and ministry with Children and families as well as how secular disciplines like Psychology and Sociology influence ministry,” Rev. Mitchell Lambert said.



“We will also be looking at how things like the Royal commission, how it has impacted on how we practice ministry and the learnings gained. We will be having opportunities to interact, try things out and share stories along the way.”



“We are partnering with some of our leading ministry practitioners across the Synod including Uniting to learn from their wisdom.”

The intensive will run online via Zoom.



Ministry and Mission with Children and Families is one of a few intensives UTC are offering in November, including one exploring doing theology on stolen land and another regarding contextual theology.

Ministry and Mission with Children and Families take place from 15 to 19 November online. For more information, visit the UTC website here.