Where does our understanding of families come from?
A November intensive at United Theological College (UTC) will explore the many layers to children and family ministries.
Pulse Leader Rev. Karen Mitchell Lambert is running the intensive. She told Insights that she was, “super-excited to be presenting this subject.”
“There is so much we could cover so it is a flying visit to flag the historical, theological, biblical experience of mission and ministry with Children and families as well as how secular disciplines like Psychology and Sociology influence ministry,” Rev. Mitchell Lambert said.
“We will also be looking at how things like the Royal commission, how it has impacted on how we practice ministry and the learnings gained. We will be having opportunities to interact, try things out and share stories along the way.”
“We are partnering with some of our leading ministry practitioners across the Synod including Uniting to learn from their wisdom.”
The intensive will run online via Zoom.
Ministry and Mission with Children and Families is one of a few intensives UTC are offering in November, including one exploring doing theology on stolen land and another regarding contextual theology.
Ministry and Mission with Children and Families take place from 15 to 19 November online. For more information, visit the UTC website here.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Supervisor Training ProgramMon, 10th May 2021 - Fri, 5th Nov 2021
FREE Webinars for parents and carersMon, 16th Aug 2021 - Thu, 18th Nov 2021
Supporting young people's mental health when they are onlineTue, 19th Oct 2021 - Thu, 18th Nov 2021
The Gospel of Luke: "We had hoped…"Tue, 19th Oct 2021 - Tue, 9th Nov 2021
Professional/ Pastoral SupervisorFri, 22nd Oct 2021
- See more events
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.