Sathianathan Clarke to lead UTC intensive

Professor Sathianathan ‘Saathi’ Clarke will lead an intensive subject in contextual theology next month at United Theological College (UTC).

The subject is called Contemporary Theology in a Global Context.



It will explore three questions:

What are the trajectories of theology in our global context?

What are the methodological features that distinguish them from western theologies?

How might we correlate globally dispersed theological knowledge with shared scriptural wisdom to live faithfully and fruitfully in our common world?

The subject will explore theological themes from contexts of poverty, religious fundamentalism, and neo- colonialism.

Dr Clarke is currently the College Scholar in Residence for 2021-2022.

As well as his role at Wesley Theological Seminary, Washington, D.C., Dr Clarke serves as Assisting Clergy at the Church of the Epiphany, Diocese of Washington, where he facilitated a bible study among homeless friends from 2010.

For the last twenty years, he has taught and lectured on global Christianity, contextual theology, World Christianity, Christian mission, and interreligious dialogue in various countries in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South and North America.

He also previously led the 2021 Synod meeting’s Bible study.

UTC’s Michael Mawson previously told Insights that Dr Clarke’s appointment was a significant one for the College.

“Sathi Clarke is an extraordinary scholar of global standing,” Dr Mawson said.

Contempory Theology in a Global Context runs from 15 to 19 November 2021, from 9:30 to 4:30pm. The course is offered in person at UTC or via Zoom.